Manu Bhaker's blooper seconds before receiving Khel Ratna award from president: Watch

In a grand ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Friday, President Draupadi Murmu presented the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award to four of India’s top athletes: double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker, chess prodigy Gukesh Dommaraju, men's hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh, and Paralympic gold medalist high jumper Praveen Kumar. Manu Bhaker after realising she was early in making her move towards the president

Manu Bhaker made history at the Paris Olympics by becoming the first-ever Indian woman shooter to win an Olympic medal by securing the bronze medal in the women’s individual 10m air pistol event. She then did what no other Indian had ever done at the Olympics. She followed it up with another bronze in the mixed team 10m air pistol event alongside Sarabjot Singh, making her India's first athlete to win two medals at the same Games.

The celebrated shooter, however, suffered a blooper moments before she was about to receive the award from the president. As Manu Bhaker's achievements were being read out, the double Olympic medallist took a couple of steps after 15 seconds but quickly realised that the announcer wasn't finished. She had a wry smile on her face before finally walking towards the president 10 seconds later to receive the award.

Watch: Manu Bhaker's blooper seconds before receiving Khel Ratna award

Gukesh Dommaraju's meteoric rise in the world of chess was cemented in December 2024 when, at just 18 years old, he defeated China’s Ding Liren to become the youngest-ever world chess champion. His victory at the FIDE World Championship in Singapore made him only the second Indian, after Viswanathan Anand, to hold the coveted title.

Harmanpreet Singh, captain of the Indian men's hockey team, was recognized for his leadership and stellar performances. A key player in India’s bronze medal-winning team at the Tokyo Olympics, Harmanpreet led the team to another bronze at the 2024 Paris Olympics. His contributions have established him as one of the most important figures in Indian hockey.

Praveen Kumar, who was born with a short left leg, overcame incredible odds to win a gold medal in Men’s High Jump T64 at the 2024 Paris Paralympics. This followed his silver medal in the Tokyo Paralympics, showcasing his exceptional skills and determination.

Along with the Khel Ratna recipients, 32 athletes were honoured with the Arjuna Award. Among them were wrestlers Aman Sehrawat and shooters Swapnil Kusale and Sarabjot Singh. In a remarkable achievement, 17 of the Arjuna Award winners were para-athletes, reflecting India's stellar performance at the Paris Paralympics, where they secured 29 medals, including seven golds.

The National Sports Awards also included the Dronacharya Award for lifetime achievement, which was presented to former football coach Armando Agnelo Colaco, who played a pivotal role in shaping Indian football.

The ceremony celebrated India's diverse sporting talents, underlining the country’s continued success on the world stage.