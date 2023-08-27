News / Sports / Others / Mets' star Pete Alonso hit by pitch, sparks exchanges

Mets' star Pete Alonso hit by pitch, sparks exchanges

AP |
Aug 27, 2023 09:20 AM IST

New York Mets' Pete Alonso hit by pitch in the neck by Angels' pitcher José Soriano, sparks benches-clearing exchange of words. Alonso passes concussion test.

New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso left Saturday night against the Los Angeles Angels after getting hit by a pitch leading off the eighth inning.

An umpire, center, calls for calm after New York Mets' Pete Alonso, third from left, was hit by a pitch during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)(AP)
An umpire, center, calls for calm after New York Mets' Pete Alonso, third from left, was hit by a pitch during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)(AP)

Reliever José Soriano’s first pitch of the inning — an 86-mph curveball — hit the ducking Alonso near the back of the neck. Alonso briefly remained on the ground and manager Buck Showalter ran out to check on him. The Mets lead the National League, and rank second in the majors, with 84 hit by pitches.

After getting up, Alonso exchanged words with Angels catcher Logan O’Hoppe, which caused both benches to clear. Alonso was removed for a pinch-runner.

Alonso passed concussion testing. Showalter indicated that Alonso shouldn’t require additional testing.

“I’ve watched a lot of Mets games,” Los Angeles manager Phil Nevin said. “Pete’s taken a lot of balls up and totally understand that. When you get upstairs a lot, anything is going to set you off a little bit.”

Alonso ranks third in the majors with 39 home runs and needs one more homer for his third season with 40 or more. He has been hit 17 times, the most in the National League.

“I’m not happy about it,” Showalter said. “Not happy at all.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out