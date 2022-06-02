MFN 9, India's biggest MMA event, to take place on June 24

After a thrilling edition of Matrix Fight Night (MFN) 8 in New Delhi in March, India's biggest Mixed-Martial Arts event is all set to return to the nation's capital once again on June 24.

This edition will see Sanjeet Budhwar go one-on-one against rising Serbian MMA star Đorđe Stojanović in the main-event.

Speaking ahead of the big bout, Sanjeet, who had achieved a TKO win over Dhruv Chaudhary at MFN 8, said: "I am thankful for the opportunity to compete at the main event of Matrix Fight Night 9. I wish my opponent the best wishes, and I am confident I will be able to get the win."

Đorđe Stojanović also spoke on his big fight and said: "First off all I want to say thank you to God for giving this opportunity to me. I wish all the best to Sanjeet in preparation for a fight. Hopefully he comes at his best because I sure am going to be."

The fight card also features a Super Fight between Afghanistan's Zahoor Shah and India's Seth Rosario, along with a Co-Main Event which will see Jojo Rajkumari facing off against Mary Jane Buna.

MATRIX FIGHT NIGHT 9 CARD:

MAIN CARD:

MAIN EVENT: Sanjeet Budhwar vs Đorđe Stojanović - Catch Weight Category

SUPER FIGHT: Zahoor Shah vs Seth Rothario - Catch Weight Category

CO-MAIN EVENT: Mary Jane Buna vs Jojo Rajkumari - Straw Weight Category

Srikant Sekhar vs Sumeet Khade - Light Weight Category

Chaitanya Gavali vs Angad Bisht - Fly Weight Category

Puja Tomar vs Tenzin Pema - Atom Weight

UNDERCARD:

Bishwamitra vs Arsenba Ozukum - Fly Weight Category

Digamber Singh Rawat vs Prakram Dandona - Light Weight Category

Sahil Rana vs Imkongsunep Jamir - Bantam Weight Category

Abhishek Negi vs Avizo Lanamai - Feather Weight Category

