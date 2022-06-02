Home / Sports / Others / MFN 9, India's biggest MMA event, to take place on June 24
MFN 9, India's biggest MMA event, to take place on June 24

This edition will see Sanjeet Budhwar go one-on-one against rising Serbian MMA star Đorđe Stojanović in the main-event.
Published on Jun 02, 2022 06:33 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

After a thrilling edition of Matrix Fight Night (MFN) 8 in New Delhi in March, India's biggest Mixed-Martial Arts event is all set to return to the nation's capital once again on June 24. 

This edition will see Sanjeet Budhwar go one-on-one against rising Serbian MMA star Đorđe Stojanović in the main-event.

Speaking ahead of the big bout, Sanjeet, who had achieved a TKO win over Dhruv Chaudhary at MFN 8, said: "I am thankful for the opportunity to compete at the main event of Matrix Fight Night 9. I wish my opponent the best wishes, and I am confident I will be able to get the win."

Đorđe Stojanović also spoke on his big fight and said: "First off all I want to say thank you to God for giving this opportunity to me. I wish all the best to Sanjeet in preparation for a fight. Hopefully he comes at his best because I sure am going to be."

The fight card also features a Super Fight between Afghanistan's Zahoor Shah and India's Seth Rosario, along with a Co-Main Event which will see Jojo Rajkumari facing off against Mary Jane Buna.

MATRIX FIGHT NIGHT 9 CARD:

MAIN CARD:

MAIN EVENT: Sanjeet Budhwar vs Đorđe Stojanović - Catch Weight Category

SUPER FIGHT: Zahoor Shah vs Seth Rothario - Catch Weight Category

CO-MAIN EVENT: Mary Jane Buna vs Jojo Rajkumari - Straw Weight Category

Srikant Sekhar vs Sumeet Khade - Light Weight Category

Chaitanya Gavali vs Angad Bisht - Fly Weight Category

Puja Tomar vs Tenzin Pema - Atom Weight

UNDERCARD:

Bishwamitra vs Arsenba Ozukum - Fly Weight Category

Digamber Singh Rawat vs Prakram Dandona - Light Weight Category

Sahil Rana vs Imkongsunep Jamir - Bantam Weight Category

Abhishek Negi vs Avizo Lanamai - Feather Weight Category

