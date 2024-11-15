Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul: Boxing record, criticism, prize money, what did they say? - All you need to know

Mike Tyson is set to face Jake Paul in one of the most highly-anticipated and polarising boxing matches in 2024, at the AT and T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Tyson has not fought a professional bout since 2005. The fight will be streamed on Netflix, to its 280 million subscribers for no additional fee. The weigh-in also had its fair share of drama as Tyson slapped Jake. The incident happened when the pair approached each other and the YouTuber stepped on the former boxer's foot. Jake Paul (right) faces off with Mike Tyson (left) during a press conference.(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Meanwhile, Tyson also credited his retirement u-turn to hallucinations from toad venom, where he revealed that God approached him and asked him to make a comeback.

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul: All you need to know

Mike Tyson, Jake Paul’s boxing record

Tyson has a 50-6 professional record, with 44 knockouts and two no-contests. Meanwhile, Jake has a 10-1 professional record with seven knockouts, but most of his opponents are former UFC fighters and not boxers. His opponents also include YouTuber Ali Eson Gib and Nate Robinson, who is an ex-NBA player.

Paul's one defeat came last year against Tommy Fury, who is the half-brother of ex-world champion heavyweight Tyson Fury.

This is also Paul's debut fight at heavyweight. On November 7, Netflix premiered the first two episodes of Countdown: Paul vs Tyson, with the third and final one following on November 12.

During his professional career, Tyson was one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time. He was the undisputed world heavyweight champion from 1987 to 1990. He won his first 19 professional fights by knockout, 12 of them in the first round. He got his first belt at 20 years, four months, and 22 years old. He also holds the record as the youngest boxer ver to win a heavyweight title. He was also the first heavyweight boxer to simultaneously hold the WBA, WBC and IBF titles, as well as the only heavyweight to unify them in succession.

Age criticism

The upcoming bout has also been criticised due to Tyson's age. The boxing legend is 58-years-old, compared to Paul, who is 27. They were also originally scheduled to fight on July 20, but it got postponed as Tyson had to be treated for a stomach ulcer. He also reportedly lost 26 pounds during the recovery process.

Tyson's last professional bout was 19 years ago, where he lost to Irish Kevin McBride. His most recent exhibition fight in 2020 vs Roy Jones ended in an unofficial draw.

British promoter Eddie Hearn called it 'dangerous'. Speaking to BBC, he said, "I'm in awe of him. He's one of my favourite ever fighters, one of the greatest of all time, but he's a 58-year-old man."

"You only need to speak to him and look at him to know this guy should not be in a ring again."

"Everybody loves a dollar bill, including me, but sometimes the green-eyed monster can make you take some bad decisions and I think this is one of them," he added.

Fight rules

Many states refused to sanction the bout, with Texas accepting it. It will count on the fighters' records as a professional match. The gloves will weigh four ounces more than the ones used by professional heavyweights. It will offer greater protection for the fighters. The fight will have eight scheduled rounds and will last two minutes each, rather than the traditional three in men's professional boxing.

What did they say?

Speaking ahead of the bout, Jake said, "I think they're beloved fans of Mike Tyson. And I'm the new kid on the block, the disrupter, loud mouth, polarizing figure. And I've built my career as the heel. Naturally people want to root against me, and that's great for the sport of boxing."

Back in August, Paul said, "I’m here to make 40million USD and knock out a legend."

"I'm the anti-hero and people will love me soon enough once they realise what I’ve done for this sport and who I truly am…."

Meanwhile, Tyson said, "I've been through so many ups and downs since my last fight with Kevin McBride. I've been in rehab. I've been in prison, been locked up. Never in a million years did I believe I'd be doing this."

"That old Mike Tyson ... he doesn't have no more purpose in my life. He just doesn't exist. I'm having a good time in my life. I don't have much time left, so I'm having the best time of my life," he added.

What did others say?

Writing in The Guardian, boxing writer Donald McRae wrote, "The idea that he (Paul) should share a ring with the most renowned boxer the world has seen since Muhammad Ali is an embarrassment."

Tyson Fury told YouTube channel ProBoxingFans, "Anyone who doesn’t think it’s a fantastic event is jealous."

Prize money

According to reports, Jake will get USD 40 million for the fight. Tyson will get USD 20 million and revealed that he didn't accept it because of the money.