Ministry to issue directions on wrestling soon: Thakur

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday said that they will soon issue a letter to provide clarity on the current situation in wrestling in the country. Anurag Thakur addresses the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) National Conclave on 'Viksit Bharat@2047', in New Delhi(Rahul Singh)

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) stands suspended by the Sports Ministry but has now been recognised by the United World Wrestling (UWW). WFI, therefore, has gone ahead and announced selection trials for the Olympic qualifiers and Asian Championships in Delhi on March 10-11.

The Indian Olympic Association's ad-hoc panel, looking after wrestling administration, has also scheduled trials in Patiala and Sonipat on the same dates. That has led to confusion among the wrestlers.

"Very soon you will get a statement (from the Sports Ministry) in which you will get all the information," said Thakur on the sidelines of an event, when asked about Minstry's stand on UWW granting recognition to the WFI and two separate selection trials being announced.

The Asian championships and the Olympic qualifier are back-to-back events to be held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, starting from April 11. India have so far won only Paris Olympics quota from wrestling with Antim Panghal sealing a berth for the country in 53kg weight class.

WFI was suspended by the Ministry within three days of coming to power in December, citing violation of WFI's constitutional provisions and the National Sports Code.

"The decisions made by the newly elected executive body of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) demonstrate a blatant disregard for the established legal and procedural norms, violating both the WFI's constitutional provisions and the National Sports Development Code," Ministry had said on December 24.

It also said that, "WFI continues to be in the complete control of former office-bearers in complete disregard to the Sports Code."

On January 7, the Sports Ministry, in another strongly-worded letter to the suspended WFI directed it to “abstain from administering and managing the day-to-day activities with immediate effect until further orders.”

WFI, however, organised the Senior National Championships in Pune while the ad-hoc panel held the Nationals in Jaipur.