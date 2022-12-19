Mirabai Chanu: I want to be a role model for those aspiring to take up weightlifting

Fresh off her heroic feat of cinching a silver with an injured wrist at the World Championship last week, weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu has no plans of slowing down. “Mujhe bahut khushi hui ki Tokyo [Olympics] ke baad Commonwealth games mein gold jeeta, aur ab World Champion dubara bani,” says Chanu, who was crowned World Champion in 2017. Her next target is gold at Paris Olympics in 2024.

Ask her how she managed the performance with an injury, she says, “Mushkil tha par maine fight kiya. My wrist has been giving me trouble since the time I started training for the tournament. Naturally, my practice was hampered. I was getting doubtful of my participation at the World Championships. Given its significance, there was quite a bit of pressure. Plus, it was going to decide if I would qualify for the next Olympics. Sab ke pyaar se aaj main phir World Champion bani.”

Chanu’s recent win has inspired young girls to take to social media to emulate her. “Jab main Tokyo silver medal le aayi, tab se kaafi young players, khaas karke ladkiyan, mujhe dekh kar inspire hui. There are very few female athletes in this sport. I want to be a role model for those aspiring to take up weightlifting,” she tells us.

Ask her if she would like to see her journey get adapted for silver screen, Chanu says she’d be thrilled: “Mujhe bahut khushi hogi agar mere upar film/documentary achhe se banayi gayi toh. My journey might motivate people. It is very important to show all the sacrifices and hardwork that go behind every medal we win for the country.”

Author Tweets @Nainaarora8

