MotoGP India Grand Prix race distance reduced due to heat

It hasn’t been easy for the riders to speed their motorcycles under a scorching sun and high humidity, forcing MotoGP to reduce the racing distance for all three races on Sunday in addition to the sprint race on Saturday. MotoGP riders during a qualifing round of the Indian MotoGP Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India on Saturday(Rahul Singh)

Temperatures have hovered between 32 and 34 degree Celsius here with humidity ranging above 80 percent.

The main MotoGP race on Sunday afternoon has been reduced from 24 to 21 laps, the Moto2 race will be 18 laps instead of 19 while the Moto3 race has been slashed from 17 to 16 laps. Saturday’s sprint race too was reduced by one lap to 11.

“After gaining a first full day of experience in the hot and humid conditions – both of which are forecast to continue – riders have asked for race distances to be adjusted. Following their feedback and that of official tyre suppliers, one lap will therefore be taken off the Tissot Sprint, Moto2 and Moto3 races, and the MotoGP Grand Prix race will be shortened by three laps," MotoGP said in a statement on Saturday.

While most riders struggled learning MotoGP’s newest circuit on Friday and Saturday, conditions got tougher due to the heat.

“It is horrible,” laughed Raul Fernandez of RNF. "You cannot imagine (the heat) on the bike when we (will) have to do the race with 22 riders. It will be difficult to manage but we are professionals and we have to do it (the race). We will try to do our maximum.”

In hot conditions, racing becomes tougher as the engine of the bikes also heats up in addition to the tyres which undergo more wear and tear.

“The conditions, I don't know for the rest, but for us, it’s over the limit. The heat the bikes produce is crazy. We couldn't really breathe after eight or nine laps,” said Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro.

Maverick Vinales said that India has been hottest venue for him so far in MotoGP. “The heat is more than Malaysia,” said the Aprilia rider.

