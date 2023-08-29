Giannis Antetokounmpo garners interest from Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks

Giannis Antetokounmpo still has two more years left on his current contract with the Milwaukee Bucks but the NBA superstar has been linked with a move ahead of next season. Reporter Marc Stein, who closely follows NBA developments, has claimed that the Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks are two likely destinations for the Greek basketballer. Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dribbles the ball during the first half of Game 4 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Miami Heat, Monday, April 24, 2023(AP)

The Lakers had re-signed Giannis’ brother Kostas Antetokounmpo in a two-way contract three years back. While the Knicks were reportedly interested in signing Giannis’ older brother Thanasis Antetokounmpo. Many feel that these two moves were aimed to lure Giannis away from Milwaukee.

Giannis was recently asked about signing an extension this offseason and the two-time MVP offered an interesting response. The 28-year-old revealed that winning a championship is of utmost importance for him and he does not wish to be in the same team for 20 years.

"But at the end of the day, being a winner, it's over that goal. Winning a championship comes first. I don't want to be 20 years on the same team and don't win another championship,” Giannis said in an interaction with New York Times.

Giannis had famously led the Bucks to an NBA title in 2021. Since then, the Bucks haven’t been able to mount a real title challenge. They have not been able to reach conference finals since 2021.

Milwaukee Bucks had to concede a defeat at the hands of the No. 8 seed Miami Heat in the first round of the postseason last time. While Giannis certainly has age on his side, that is not the case for the Bucks. Their three big names—Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez— are already in their 30s. Middleton and Lopez’s injury issues damaged Bucks’ chances of winning the NBA championship in the last two campaigns.

Giannis Antetokounmpo will be eligible for a contract extension later this off-season. Giannis and the Milwaukee Bucks had reached a five-year supermax extension, worth $228 million in 2020. The star forward reportedly has a $51.9 million player option for 2025-26. But he is not keen on renewing his contract with the Milwaukee Bucks. “The real question's not going to be this year — numbers-wise it doesn't make sense. But next year, next summer it would make more sense for both parties. Even then, I don't know,” Giannis explained. Giannis is currently completing his recovery having undergone a ‘cleanup’ procedure on his knee two weeks back.

The Milwaukee Bucks will start their new NBA campaign with matches against Philadelphia 76ers, Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat.

