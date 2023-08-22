At 57, NBA legend Reggie Miller completes 100-mile cycling race in extreme conditions

Even in his 50s, NBA legend Reggie Miller seems to be pushing himself to the limits. The Hall of Famer participated in an arduous 100-mile cycling race as part of the SBT GRVL blue course. Sharing his experience of the event, Miller uploaded a detailed post on Instagram. The former Indiana Pacers star talked about the difficulties he faced during the race. The 57-year-old completed the race in six hours and 55 minutes. In the previous edition, Miller required five hours and 46 minutes to finish. The course comprises 6000 feet of elevation gain and more than 70 miles of gravel. Underlining the challenges of the race, Miller wrote, “The SBT GRVL race Blue course (100 miles) was the hardest race for me to date on a bike. Mother Nature kicked my A**.” Reggie Miller experienced severe leg cramps while being in survival mode after 55 miles

As mentioned in the caption, Miller was experiencing severe leg cramps while being in survival mode after 55 miles. The hot and humid weather in Colorado was mostly responsible for the situation. “We started the race at 9 am and it was already warm, It got up to 89 degrees for most of the race,” Miller wrote. The former sharpshooter, however, got the necessary assistance from his fellow racers at that point in time.

Miller also conveyed that a number of riders extended their support after seeing him in pain. “At least 50 to 60 riders would roll up to me clearly seeing me in distress, a lot offered their own salt tabs, stash, water, food etc,” he added. Explaining why the SBT GRVL will always remain close to his heart, Miller said, “The gravel community is unmatched with so much inclusiveness. They weren’t helping me because I was ‘Reggie Miller’. All they saw was another rider needing help.”

The basketball legend did not forget to click a picture with the person who offered him salt tablets in the crucial situation. Miller also named the MVPs of the race as per his choice and they were Christie Tracy and Blaize Baehrens. Both racers found Miller on the course near mile 70 when he was already struggling to ride his bike due to intolerable cramps. They stayed with Miller throughout the remainder of the race.

Tracy even tried to cheer up the 57-year-old American and make him forget the pain by singing and storytelling. “Even when I had to hike a bike and walk because of the cramping, they would ride on and wait after the climbs. I can’t thank them enough,” Miller recalled.

During his illustrious 18-year-long career, Miller played for the Indiana Pacers in the NBA. Miller guided the Pacers to the NBA Finals in 2000 falling to the Los Angeles Lakers in the last hurdle.

He recorded 18.2 points per game while notching up a three-pointer as many as 2,560 times.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more. ...view detail