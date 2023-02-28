NBA Injury Update: LeBron out, Giannis probable, Draymond set to return

LeBron James, the LA Lakers' star player, has been ruled out indefinitely due to a sore right foot. He sustained the injury during their game against the Dallas Mavericks, where he helped his team stage a stunning comeback victory despite his ailment. The Lakers will sorely miss his presence as they look to secure a spot in the playoffs.

James had previously stated that the last 23 games of the regular season would be the most crucial of his career. Unfortunately, he has only played in two of them and now faces an extended period on the sidelines. The Lakers' hopes of securing a postseason berth are now in jeopardy without their superstar player.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Upgraded to Probable for Tonight's Game

The Milwaukee Bucks' two-time NBA MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo, is set to return to action tonight against the Brooklyn Nets.(Getty Images via AFP)

The Milwaukee Bucks' two-time NBA MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo, is set to return to action tonight against the Brooklyn Nets. He had missed their previous game against the Phoenix Suns due to injury concerns. However, he has reportedly practised with the team and is ready to make a comeback.

Antetokounmpo has been plagued with injuries of late, including a wrist injury sustained before the All-Star break. The Bucks are unfazed and remain confident despite their star player's recent setbacks.

Draymond Green Set to Return for the Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green celebrates after a three-pointer. (AFP)

Draymond Green, the former NBA Defensive Player of the Year, has been out of action due to a right knee contusion since February 23. However, he has been upgraded to probable for tonight's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. His return will greatly benefit the Warriors, who are on a two-game winning streak behind Klay Thompson's stellar performances.

In Green's absence, Jonathan Kuminga has taken over his starting spot. However, having the veteran back on the court will be a significant boost to the Warriors' playoff aspirations.

De’Aaron Fox Questionable for the Kings due to Sore Left Wrist

De'Aaron Fox #5 of the Sacramento Kings.(Getty Images via AFP)

The Sacramento Kings' newly-named All-Star, De'Aaron Fox, is questionable for tonight's game against the OKC Thunder due to a sore left wrist. Fox scored 33 points and provided eight assists in their previous game against the Thunder, but his shooting hand injury may keep him out of the lineup.

Given his importance to the team, the Kings may exercise caution with their star player and make a game-time decision on his availability.

