NBA investigating that Thunder rookie Josh Giddey allegedly had a relationship with a minor

Josh Giddey, a 21-year-old basketball player for the Oklahoma City Thunder, is facing allegations that he had a relationship with a minor, according to multiple media reports. Nov 25, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

The NBA confirmed that it is investigating the claims, which emerged on social media and involved a high school junior.

The Athletic was the first to report the news, citing a statement from NBA spokesperson Mike Bass, who said that the league is looking into the allegations against Giddey. NBC News also reported on the investigation, but noted that Bass “offered no further information” when contacted.

NBA and the Oklahoma City Thunder didn't state any remarks till the writing of this article.

The allegations stem from an anonymous social media user, who has since deleted their account, who posted photos and videos of Giddey with a young girl, claiming that she was a high school junior, the Associated Press reported.

Giddey and his coach Mark Daigneault declined to comment on the matter during a Friday practice, when they were asked by reporters.

“I understand the question, obviously, but there’s no further comment right now,” Giddey said.

When pressed again, he said, “I get the question guys, I completely understand you guys want to know about it but just for right now, I don’t have anything to say."

Daigneault also refused to answer any questions related to the allegations, calling it a “personal matter.”

He said, A“And I have no comment on it. And that will be my answer on anything related.”

ALSO READ| From Virat Kohli to LeBron James, here's why elite athletes prefer WHOOP bands

Giddey, who was born in Melbourne, Australia, joined the NBA this year as the sixth overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Thunder. He has been playing well, averaging 12.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game, helping his team to a 11-4 record.

The Thunder will play their next game on Saturday at 5 p.m. against the Philadelphia 76ers at home.