NBA playoffs heat up, 3 teams to battle for survival in Wednesday night's showdown

The 2023 NBA playoffs are in full swing, and Tuesday night brought some surprising results. The Suns eliminated the Clippers in Game 5 of their first-round series, with the Clippers missing their star player Kawhi Leonard for the last three games due to injury. In another first-round matchup, the Nuggets advanced after defeating the Timberwolves in Game 5. NBA playoffs 2023 matches tonight (26 April 2023), Wednesday), 3 teams to face potential closeouts

In the Eastern Conference, the Hawks, playing without Dejounte Murray due to suspension, stunned the Celtics with a monster game from Trae Young, forcing a Game 6 in Atlanta on Thursday.

Wednesday night will feature four games, with three of them having the potential for closeouts. The Knicks are leading the Cavaliers 3-1, and the Lakers are ahead of the Grizzlies 3-1 as well. The Heat, who have been surprising everyone in the playoffs so far, have a chance to eliminate the top-seeded Bucks in Game 5. The night will end with the Warriors facing the Kings in Sacramento in a pivotal Game 5, with the series tied 2-2.

All playoff games are being broadcasted on ESPN, ABC, and NBA TV, and can also be streamed on fuboTV (try for free).

NBA Playoff matches on 26 April, Wednesday

Game 5: Knicks at Cavaliers

7 p.m. ET, NBA TV (New York leads 3-1)

Game 5: Lakers at Grizzlies,

7:30 p.m. ET, TNT (Los Angeles leads 3-1)

Game 5: Heat at Bucks

9:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV (Miami leads 3-1)

Game 5: Warriors at Kings

10 p.m. ET, TNT (Series tied 2-2)

With the playoffs heating up, fans are eagerly waiting to see which teams will advance to the next round and ultimately compete for the NBA Championship title.

