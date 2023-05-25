Need to work on start, stride length and speed, says Priya Mohan

Priya H Mohan first made heads turn with impressive timings in the 2016 junior domestic circuit. Selection to the India juniors’ squad followed and she capped it with back-to-back U-20 world championships mixed relay medals. By 2021, she was the country's fastest quarter-miler. She finished fourth in the U-20 worlds in Nairobi. Priya Mohan is aiming to qualify for the world championships.

After the early spark and partly due to a hamstring injury, the 20-year-old found the going tough in the senior international circuit last year. Bengaluru-based Mohan then decided to change her coach and moved to JSW's Inspire Institute of Sport to work under Cuban Anier Garcia, the Olympic champion (2000) in 110m hurdles.

Also Read | Shaili Singh leaps to maiden Grand Prix medal, eyes spot for worlds

“The last season was not a good one. I started very well but after I came back from the European circuit, I could not produce good timings. Things didn't go as per plan,” said Mohan.

With the Asian Games in September, this will be an important year for her. At the Federation Cup earlier this month, Mohan clocked 53.40s and qualified for the Asian Championships which begins in Pattaya on July 12.

“I was expecting at least sub 52s at the Federation Cup. The first 80m did not go well. But it is just the start of the season and I am learning how to pace myself. I am looking forward to better timings at the Asian Championships and Asian Games,” said Mohan.

Mohan is also aiming to qualify for the world championships though she will have to cover some ground for the entry standard of 51s. Her personal best stands at 52.37s.

“I have found a good coach but it has only been one-and-half months. So, the main work will be done in the off-season. I am making little adjustments now. I need to work on my stride lengths, explosive speed, and getting a good start. My strength is my finishing the last 200m. I need to focus on my speed and maintain the finishing part,” she said.

“Till now I have been only working on my endurance, but now I will be working on technique as well as other aspects. At the IIS centre you have all the facilities under one roof, a good support system an athlete needs to excel, the S&C, physio, nutritionist. Once everything comes into place, one or two years I can produce good timing.”

Mohan will be competing at the Inter-state meet next month where she is expecting some tough competition. She must clock 52.96m to qualify for the Asian Games.

Inspired by Hima Das

Mohan started sprinting inspired by Hima Das (NR:50.79s) and her world junior feat.

“I used to watch her videos. The way she ran that race, it inspired me to take up the sport. Later, I got several opportunities to interact with her. She has always encouraged me and said your finishing is very good. It encourages me,” said Mohan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON