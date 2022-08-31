Neelam makes it to World Championships after winning retrial

It was almost a turnaround in fortunes for young wrestler Neelam after a 48-hour disappointment on Wednesday. Despite having a good lead in the 50kg bout, she was declared the loser by Ankush on Monday, and her hopes of competing for India at the World Championships next month were dashed.

Though Neelam's protest during the bout was not taken seriously by the mat officials, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) decided on a rematch on Wednesday at the SAI's regional center in Lucknow, despite announcing the 10-member tea on Monday evening.

On Wednesday, the six-minute bout ended with Neelam picking up two vital points in the second period after trailing 1-3. She was adjudged the winner on criteria.

"I was nowhere after being declared a loser on Monday despite leading by 5-3, but I was right about my protest," said Neelam, who was quite disappointed after seeing the scoreboard flash an 8-5 verdict in Ankush's favor.

The protest was lodged with the WFI, which in turn decided to send the video to the world governing body, United World Wrestling (UWW), for review. "The UWW also agreed to the protest and so the WFI decided to hold the retrial and Neelam won the bout 3-3 on criteria," said women's team head coach Jitendra Yadav on Wednesday.

“Even I had my doubts over the decision on Monday and even tried to convince the mat officials for a review then and there, but before anything could be done the bout was restarted,” said Yadav, adding, “Now, things are fine and we have a strong team now.”

Neelam, who hails from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, has been in good form this year and hoping to make a podium finish at the Worlds (September 10-18 on Belgrade, Serbia). “Now, after today’s win in the trials, I am hoping for a podium finish at the Worlds,” said Neelam, who won 50kg gold at the National Ranking Tournament in January this year before winning a silver medal on her senior debut at the Dan Kolov-Nikola Petrov Tournament in Bulgaria.

The 22-year-old won 53kg gold in the Federation Cup and bagged a silver in 50kg at the U-23 Asian Championships in Kazakhstan. “It’s like a dream come true that I finally made it to the Indian team. In fact, it’s a new lease of life to me,” she said.

"Injury delayed my senior debut and I was desperate for the Worlds. I am thankful to the WFI for accepting the protest as now I can fight for a medal at the Worlds," added the wrestler.

