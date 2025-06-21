Search
Saturday, Jun 21, 2025
Neeraj Chopra beats Julian Weber with 88.16m throw, wins Paris Diamond League for first major title of 2025 - Watch

ByHT Sports Desk
Jun 21, 2025 06:51 AM IST

Neeraj Chopra defeated Julian Weber to clinch the Paris Diamond League title, on Friday.

Neeraj Chopra was in fine form in Paris on Friday, as he bagged his first Diamond League title in two years, upstaging Germany’s Julian Weber. The Indian javelin superstar’s first throw of 88.16m saw him win the title. Meanwhile, his second throw saw him reach 85.10m and then he fouled in his next three tries. Then in his sixth and final throw, he registered 82.89m.

Neeraj Chopra bagged first position in Paris.(Twitter)
Neeraj Chopra bagged first position in Paris.(Twitter)

Weber came second with his opening throw of 87.88m, followed by Brazil’s Luiz Mauricio Da Silva, who got 86.62m in his second attempt.

Also Read: Rescheduled Neeraj Chopra Classic to be held on July 5 in Bengaluru

Here is the full video of Chopra’s first throw in Paris:

Chopra had breached the 90m mark in the Doha Diamond League recently, with a throw of 90.23m, but had to settle for second place. In Doha, Weber won gold, with his last round throw of 91.06m.

Weber also beat Chopra at the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial meet in Poland, where overcast and windy conditions saw the German get 86.12m. Meanwhile, Chopra came second with a 84.14m throw.

Chopra won his last Diamond League titlei n Lausanne in June 2023, with a throw of 87.66m. Since then, he has bagged second position in six Diamond League meetings.

The Paris Diamond League event saw Arshad Nadeem once again missing from action, as he didn’t participate in the meet.

Here’s how the final standings looked like in Paris-

  1. Neeraj Chopra: 88.16m
  2. Julian Weber: 87.88m
  3. Luiz Mauricio da Silva: 86.62m
  4. Keshorn Walcott: 81.66m
  5. Anderson Peters: 80.29m
  6. Julius Yego: 80.26m
  7. Andrian Mardare:76.66m
  8. Remi Rougetet: 70.37m

Neeraj was also competing at the Paris Diamond League after eight long years, having come eighth in 2017 with a best throw of 84.67m. The Paris leg was the eighth of the 15 meetings that make up the Diamond League 2025 season, with a two-day final in Zurich in August.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
