Neeraj Chopra betters Tokyo Olympic gold medal-winning throw to script new national record during Paavo Nurmi Games

Neeraj Chopra on Tuesday scripted a new and sensational National record at Paavo Nurmi Games as he recorded an 89.03 metres throw to better his own previous National record of 87.58 metres which had helped him win the elusive and historic gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics last year.

This was Neeraj's first competition in 10 months and his throw of 89.30 metres came in his second attempt. His first attempt went for 86.92 metres while his throws in the third, fourth and fifth attempts were disqualified. He eventually ended with a throw of 85.85 metres.

Neeraj ended his first international tournament since the Olympics in the second spot behind Oliver Helander of Finland who bagged the top spot in the podium with a throw of 89.93 metres.

The 10-athlete men's javelin throw competition in Turku also had reigning world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada, the silver medallist from 2020 Tokyo Olympics Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic and London 2012 Olympic gold medallist Keshorn Walcott from Trinidad and Tobago.

German ace Johannes Vetter, Chopra's arch-rival, was initially set to compete at Turku but has withdrawn. His compatriots Julian Weber and Andreas Hofmann, however, are on the entry list.

Neeraj is also the only Indian athlete competing at the Paavo Nurmi Games. The National record-scirpting throw will give Neeraj immense confidence ahead of next month's World Athletics Championships and Commonwealth Games.

After Turku, He will compete at the Kuortane Games in Finland before heading to Sweden for the Stockholm leg of the Diamond League.

[Catch all the action of Paavo Nurmi Games on June 14th, Tuesday, 9:30 PM onwards, LIVE & Exclusive on Sports18 1 SD & HD]

