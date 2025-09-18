Neeraj Chopra, World Athletics Championships 2025 LIVE Updates: Neeraj vs Arshad in IND-PAK clash, Weber in contention
Neeraj Chopra, World Athletics Championships 2025 LIVE Updates: It is expected to be a thriller as Neeraj Chopra defends his World Athletics C'ship title against the likes of Arshad Nadeem and Julian Weber.
- 36 Sec agoHow did Arshad Nadeem qualify?
- 9 Mins agoNeeraj Chopra in top form!
- 17 Mins agoJulian Weber topped qualification
- 29 Mins agoAll eyes on Sachin Yadav
- 37 Mins agoWhat did Neeraj Chopra say?
- 49 Mins agoThe men's javelin throw finalists are…
- 1 Hr agoHello and welcome everyone!
Neeraj Chopra, World Athletics Championships 2025 LIVE Updates: The stage is set in Tokyo for a blockbuster men’s javelin final. Neeraj Chopra will be defending his world title against a loaded field featuring Arshad Nadeem, Julian Weber, and multiple other medalists. The event begins around 4:00 PM IST today, timing javelin fans would have marked on their clock to enjoy their champion in action....Read More
Who’s in and why it matters
Both Chopra and Nadeem advanced smoothly from qualification on Wednesday. This has set up the first Worlds final between the pair since last year’s Olympic in Paris. Germany’s Juian Weber arrives with the season’s standout mark - 91.51m at the Zurich Diamond League on August 28. Anderson Peters, Jakub Vadlejch, and Keshorn Walcott deepen a field where a 85m plus in early rounds could quickly reshape the podium picture. Sachin Yadav has also made the final, giving India a second thrower in the medal round.
The tactical chessboard
For Chopra, the template that repeatedly works at championships is an early banker. An opening 85m range opener that exerts scoreboard pressure and lets him iterate angles and tip distance in the later round. That approach becomes pivotal today because Weber’s flat, piercing release travels exceptionally well in still air, while Nadeem’s rhythm, especially his last three steps, can generate late carry if he nails the plant.
The psychology around 90 m is the second hinge. If someone lands 88-90m by round 2-3, the chasing pack tends to over-rotate. Chopra’s bit-meet superpower is management, he rarely burns attempts chasing ghosts, instead he stacks safe-good throws, then lifts late once the corridor is mapped.
What India needs to nail
Round 1 intent: An assertive first legal throw to control the tempo
Run-up discipline: Tokyo’s surface can invite marginal over-stride, Chopra needs to concentrate on same speed and cleaner last stride.
What could swing it
Wind window: Even a brief calm pocket can decide medals
Second Indian factor: Sachin Yadav’s clean series can create tactical spacing
Neeraj Chopra, World Athletics Championships 2025 LIVE Updates: How did Arshad Nadeem qualify?
Neeraj Chopra, World Athletics Championships 2025 LIVE Updates: Arshad began the qualifiers on a sour note, as his first throw was only 76.99m. Then he got 74.17m in his second. He sealed a berth in his third throw, landing at 85.28m.
Neeraj Chopra, World Athletics Championships 2025 LIVE Updates: Neeraj Chopra in top form!
Neeraj Chopra, World Athletics Championships 2025 LIVE Updates: Neeraj didn't have much work to do in the qualifiers, as he reached the finals in his first attempt, registering an effort of 84.85m. It was just above the automatic qualification mark.
Neeraj Chopra, World Athletics Championships 2025 LIVE Updates: Julian Weber topped qualification
Neeraj Chopra, World Athletics Championships 2025 LIVE Updates: Julian Weber top-ranked the men's javelin throw qualification round. He fell short of the mark in his first attempt, and then qualified with a second throw of 87.21m.
Neeraj Chopra, World Athletics Championships 2025 LIVE Updates: All eyes on Sachin Yadav
Neeraj Chopra, World Athletics Championships 2025 LIVE Updates: There is another Indian in the final. Sachin Yadav came sixth in Group A with a throw of 83.67m and finished 10th overall to reach the final.
Neeraj Chopra, World Athletics Championships 2025 LIVE Updates: What did Neeraj Chopra say?
Neeraj Chopra, World Athletics Championships 2025 LIVE Updates: After sealing his berth in the final, Neeraj said, "It feels great to qualify for the final in the first round. Now, I need to stay healthy and focus. I think I am ready. I need to concentrate and give my best."
Neeraj Chopra, World Athletics Championships 2025 LIVE Updates: The men's javelin throw finalists are…
Neeraj Chopra, World Athletics Championships 2025 LIVE Updates: The finalists for the men's javelin throw are Julian Weber, Anderson Peters, Arshad Nadeem, Neeraj Chopra, Julius Yego, Curtis Thompson, Cameron McEntyre, Dawid Wegner, Sachin Yadav, Rumesh Pathirage, Jakub Vadlejch, Keshorn Walcott.
Neeraj Chopra, World Athletics Championships 2025 LIVE Updates: Hello and welcome everyone!
Neeraj Chopra, World Athletics Championships 2025 LIVE Updates: Welcome everyone to our live coverage of today's men's javelin final at the ongoing World Athletics C'ships! Defending champion Neeraj has qualified and so has Olympic champ Arshad. Even Diamond League winner Weber is in the lineup in what is expected to be a blockbuster finale!