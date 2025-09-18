Neeraj Chopra, World Athletics Championships 2025 LIVE Updates: Neeraj vs Arshad in IND-PAK clash, Weber in contention

Neeraj Chopra, World Athletics Championships 2025 LIVE Updates: All eyes will be on Neeraj Chopra, Arshad Nadeem and Julian Weber.

Neeraj Chopra, World Athletics Championships 2025 LIVE Updates: The stage is set in Tokyo for a blockbuster men’s javelin final. Neeraj Chopra will be defending his world title against a loaded field featuring Arshad Nadeem, Julian Weber, and multiple other medalists. The event begins around 4:00 PM IST today, timing javelin fans would have marked on their clock to enjoy their champion in action....Read More

Who’s in and why it matters

Both Chopra and Nadeem advanced smoothly from qualification on Wednesday. This has set up the first Worlds final between the pair since last year’s Olympic in Paris. Germany’s Juian Weber arrives with the season’s standout mark - 91.51m at the Zurich Diamond League on August 28. Anderson Peters, Jakub Vadlejch, and Keshorn Walcott deepen a field where a 85m plus in early rounds could quickly reshape the podium picture. Sachin Yadav has also made the final, giving India a second thrower in the medal round.

The tactical chessboard

For Chopra, the template that repeatedly works at championships is an early banker. An opening 85m range opener that exerts scoreboard pressure and lets him iterate angles and tip distance in the later round. That approach becomes pivotal today because Weber’s flat, piercing release travels exceptionally well in still air, while Nadeem’s rhythm, especially his last three steps, can generate late carry if he nails the plant.

The psychology around 90 m is the second hinge. If someone lands 88-90m by round 2-3, the chasing pack tends to over-rotate. Chopra’s bit-meet superpower is management, he rarely burns attempts chasing ghosts, instead he stacks safe-good throws, then lifts late once the corridor is mapped.

What India needs to nail

Round 1 intent: An assertive first legal throw to control the tempo

Run-up discipline: Tokyo’s surface can invite marginal over-stride, Chopra needs to concentrate on same speed and cleaner last stride.

What could swing it

Wind window: Even a brief calm pocket can decide medals

Second Indian factor: Sachin Yadav’s clean series can create tactical spacing