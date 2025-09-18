Search
Thu, Sept 18, 2025
New Delhi oC

Neeraj Chopra's ex-coach key reason behind Keshorn Walcott's comeback gold, decision to part ways backfires

ByHT Sports Desk
Published on: Sept 18, 2025 07:16 pm IST

Dr Klaus Bartonietz is Neeraj Chopra's former coach and a key figure in his glittering career. The German is currently working with Keshorn Walcott.

If one closely observed Keshorn Walcott's pre-World Athletics Championships preparations, then his gold medal in the men's javelin throw final won't come as a surprise. The Trinidadian athlete eased past all his opponents, including Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem, taking first place with a best throw of 88.16m. The win saw him claim his first global title since his 2012 Olympic gold, which he clinched as a teenager. Heralded as a one-time wonder, the 32-year-old has been working with Neeraj's former coach Dr Klaus Bartonietz.

Dr Klaus Bartonietz is Neeraj Chopra's former coach and is currently working with Keshorn Walcott.
Dr Klaus Bartonietz is Neeraj Chopra's former coach and is currently working with Keshorn Walcott.

The duo began working together virtually in October 2024, communicating via video calls and sharing training data. It wasn't until two weeks before the Doha Diamond League this year, that they met in person for the first time, and soon, Walcott relocated to Germany to train near Bartonietz's home.

Also Read: From aspiring cricketer to toppling idol Neeraj Chopra: Meet Sachin Yadav, India’s new javelin sensation

Bartonietz and Neeraj parted ways on October 1 last year. He took over as Neeraj's coach after he parted ways with another German, javelin legend Uwe Hohn.

Under Bartonietz, Chopra grew in stature and evolved into a world-class athlete. He won gold at Tokyo Olympics 2020, a Diamond League title in 2022 and gold medals at the World C'ships and Asian Games in 2023. He also bagged silver medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics and 2022 World C'ships.

Keshorn Walcott on Klaus Bartonietz

Speaking to Trinidad and Tobago Newsday recently, Walcott said, "His background is biomechanics, so his approach to training is completely different from what I’ve experienced in the past couple of years. It’s more quality-focused — short and to the point."

"My throw sessions are now averaged under 20 javelin throws. It took a bit of getting used to, especially mentally, because you have to trust the coach and trust your mind."

"When I began to give him 100 per cent was after Doha, when I realised I could get results. Now that I’ve given him full trust, I think we see a lot of potential moving forward," he added.

It looks like Walcott's decision is working and Bartonietz has made him better. The German biomechanics expert was also present at the stadium, as Walcott went past the likes of Neeraj, Arshad and Julian Weber to take gold.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / Neeraj Chopra's ex-coach key reason behind Keshorn Walcott's comeback gold, decision to part ways backfires
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On