Neeraj pulls out of Switzerland event, cites fatigue

India athlete Neeraj Chopra on Tuesday announced the decision to pull himself out of the upcoming Spitzen Leichtathletik event in Lucerne, a World Athletics continental tour silver-level competition, citing fatigue.

The top-level tournament in Switzerland will see some of the best javelin throwers in the world including the likes of the Olympics gold medal favourite Johannes Vetter of Germany.

Chopra had recently participated in three events in Portugal, Sweden, and Finland. If he had traveled to Lucerne, it would have been his fourth tournament in three weeks.

According to news agency PTI, the decision to pull out has been taken with the upcoming Diamond Leagu and Tokyo Olympics in mind and to allow Chopra enough rest before the multi-sport event.

The 23-year-old will now proceed to Upsala in Sweden for training and his is expected to take part in the Gateshead (England) Diamond League on July 13. That would be Chopra's biggest event before the Olympics, which opens on July 23.

(With PTI inputs)

