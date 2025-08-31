Neeraj to lead India’s 19-member world c’ships squad

New Delhi: Reigning world javelin champion Neeraj Chopra heads a 19-member Indian squad for the Tokyo world athletics championships (September 13 to 21), the Athletics Federation of India announced on Sunday. Neeraj Chopra competing in the the World Athletics Diamond League Final in Zurich on Thursday. (AP)

Chopra, who gets a wild card as the 2023 Budapest Worlds champion, travels to Japan’s capital where he delivered India’s greatest track and field moment by winning the Olympic gold four years ago. He won silver in the 2022 Eugene worlds before claiming silver at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Although he produced his first 90-plus throw in the Doha Diamond League (90.23m) in May, there is some concern over the 27-year-old’s form after he managed only 85.01m to finish second in the Zurich Diamond League Finals on Thursday. India will field four in men’s javelin.

Sachin Yadav, Rohit Yadav and Yashvir Singh will line up alongside Chopra in in Tokyo while 2023 Asian Games women’s champion Annu Rani, who won two events in August – Continental Tour Bronze event in Bhubaneswar and the Open nationals in Chennai, is among the five women in the squad besides 14 men.

Long jumper Murali Sreeshankar, who is on a fine run since returning after undergoing knee surgery last year, didn’t meet the entry standard (8.27m), but his best effort in five events of 8.13m helped squeeze into the field on world ranking. He is a potential medallist if he hits his peak in Tokyo.

Gulveer Singh, national record holder in 5,000m and 10,000m and training in the USA, is listed to double up. He, Parul Chaudhary (3000m steeplechase) and Praveen Chithravel (triple jump) achieved the entry standard. Pooja will also attempt a double, in women’s 800m/1,500m. The talented Animesh Kujur will run his first 200m on the global stage, placed 41st out of the 48 qualifiers.

National champion Tejas Shirse (110m hurdles), Sandeep Kumar (35km race-walk) and Rohit have made it through the World Athletics invitation quota. “While Chopra is the defending champion and has got a wild card, Sachin, Yashvir and Rohit have made the cut through the Road to Tokyo world ranking system,” AFI spokesperson Adille Sumariwalla said.

The Indian squad will reach Tokyo next week to acclimatise. “The pre-training camp in Tokyo will be held from September 4 to 9,” chief coach Radhakrishnan Nair said. Chopra, training in the Czech Republic, will join the camp on September 5 and the other javelin throwers will come later as the event is later.

Squad:

Men: Animesh Kujur (200m), Gulveer Singh (5,000/10,000m), Tejas Shirshe (110mH), M Sreeshankar (long jump), Sarvesh Kushare (high jump), Praveen Chithravel, Abdulla Aboobacker (triple jump), Neeraj Chopra, Sachin Yadav, Rohit Yadav, Yash Vir Singh (javelin), Servin Sebasthiyan (20km walk), Ram Baboo, Sandeep Kumar (35km walk).

Women: Pooja (800/1500m), Parul Chaudhary, Ankita (3000m steeplechase), Annu Rani (javelin), Priyanka