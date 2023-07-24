New destinations for Bradley Beal and Chris Paul: A quick look at confirmed moves ahead of NBA season 2023-24

With around three months to go for the start of the NBA 2023-24 regular season, the teams have already made a number of changes to their roster. Most franchises started their negotiations with free agents from June 30. They were allowed to begin signings of the free agents from July 6. From Bradley Beal joining Phoenix Suns to Boston Celtics’ acquisition of Kristaps Porzingis – the NBA 2023 offseason witnessed some impactful signings which will set the tune for the next campaign. Here we take a look at the list of confirmed trades ahead of the next season. Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns watches from the bench with teammates during the second half of Game Three of the NBA Western Conference Semifinals at Footprint Center (Getty Images via AFP)

New destinations for Bradley Beal and Chris Paul

Three-time All-Star Bradley Beal, along with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, will be lining up for the Phoenix Suns next season. The 30-year-old was a part of three-team trade between the Suns, Washington Wizards and Indiana Pacers. As part of the deal, Chris Paul, who was initially sent to Wizards, had been traded to the Golden State Warriors. Warriors completed the deal to land Paul in exchange for their former guard Jordan Poole. Apart from Poole, the Wizards also received Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Ryan Rollins.

Kristaps Porzingis part of three-team deal

Center Kristaps Porzingis was signed by the Boston Celtics from the Washington Wizards in a mega three-team deal which involved players like former defensive player of the year Marcus Smart and Tyus Jones. While the Memphis Grizzlies received Smart from the Celtics, Wizards acquired the services of Jones, Danilo Gallinari, Mike Muscala and Julian Phillips. Smart will be an important addition to a Grizzlies side missing Jo Morant for a large number of games over disciplinary issues. Apart from his perimeter defending, Smart has the ability to score buckets beyond the 3-point line.

Victor Oladipo to ply his trade for Oklahoma City

Two-time All-Star Victor Oladipo, along with two second round picks, were traded to Oklahoma City Thunder from Miami Heat.

Joe Harris moves to Detroit Pistons

Ex-Brooklyn Nets star Joe Harris was traded to the Detroit Pistons. Harris was sent to the Pistons along with two second-round picks.

Dillon Brooks to Houston Rockets

Canadian Dillon Brooks signed a reported four-year, $80 million, deal with Houston Rockets. Brooks’ departure from Memphis Grizzlies involved five teams -- Rockets, Grizzlies, Atlanta Hawks, LA Clippers and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Indiana Pacers Receive Obi Toppin

With New York Knicks getting two second-round picks, former No.8 pick Obi Toppin was sent to the Indiana Pacers.

San Antonio Spurs get Cameron Payne

NBA 2021 finalist Cameron Payne will be plying his trade for San Antonio Spurs next season. The former Phoenix Suns player was traded in exchange for a protected 2024 second-round pick.

Grant Williams and Reggie Bullock part of three-team deal

Grant Williams was traded from Boston Celtic to Dallas Mavericks as part of a three-team deal. While the San Antonio Spurs received Reggie Bullock via Mavericks, Celtics got multiple second-round picks.

Atlanta Hawks get Patty Mills

In exchange for three players and one second-round draft pick, Patty Mills was traded to Atlanta Hawks from Oklahoma City Thunder. Usman Garuba, Rudy Gay and TyTy Washington Jr were sent to Thunder as part of the deal.

John Collins moves to Utah Jazz

With John Collins’ move to Utah Jazz, the Atlanta Hawks managed to receive a future second-round pick in exchange.

Another significant move for Utah Jazz

Having featured in 19 games for Utah Jazz last season, center Damian Jones was traded to Cleveland Cavaliers earlier this month in July. The 28-year-old is set to share the locker room along with players like Ricky Rubio and Donovan Mitchell.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON