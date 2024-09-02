 Nishad Kumar clinches silver in men's high jump, India's Paris Paralympics medal tally up to 7 - Hindustan Times
Nishad Kumar clinches silver in men's high jump, India's Paris Paralympics medal tally up to 7

ByHT Sports Desk
Sep 02, 2024 01:19 AM IST

India's Nishad Kumar clinched a silver medal in the men's high jump T47 event.

Nishad Kumar produced a brilliant performance to clinch a silver medal in men's high jump T47 event at the Paris Paralympics, thus taking India's overall medal tally to 7. This was also India's second medal on the Sunday.

Nishad Kumar during the event
Nishad Kumar during the event

Nishad's highest jump at the event was 2.04m which was also his season's best. USA's Roderick Townsend won the gold medal with a highest jump of 2.12m, while Georgii Margiev, representing the Neutral Paralympic Athletes, took the bronze medal at 2.00m.

Nishad had also won a silver in Tokyo Paralympics three years ago. He had jumped 2.06m then in Tokyo.

T47 is meant for competitors with a below elbow or wrist amputation or impairment.

Earlier in the day, Preethi Pal created history as she became the first Indian woman track and field athlete to win two medals at the Paralympics while clinching the bronze in the 200m T35 category with a personal best time of 30.01 seconds.

The 23-year-old Preethi also became only the second Indian woman to win two medals -- both bronze -- in a single Paralympics after shooter Avani Lekhara who won a gold and a bronze in Tokyo three years ago.

