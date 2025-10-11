Search
Sat, Oct 11, 2025
New Delhi oC

No major surprises on opening day of Asia Team Table Tennis Championships

PTI |
Published on: Oct 11, 2025 07:17 pm IST

No major surprises on opening day of Asia Team Table Tennis Championships

Bhubaneswar, The 28th ITTF-ATTU Asian Team Table Tennis Championships served off in style as group stage contests went on expected lines here on Saturday.

No major surprises on opening day of Asia Team Table Tennis Championships
No major surprises on opening day of Asia Team Table Tennis Championships

While top-seeded teams, including hosts India, enjoyed an opening-day rest, the inaugural sessions offered fans a taste of the energy and emotion that define Asia's premier continental event.

Lesser-known contingents displayed flashes of skill and tenacity, earning applause from an eager Bhubaneswar crowd ready to soak in the continent's finest table tennis action.

In the men's section, Kazakhstan, in Group A, rested their top paddler Kirill Gerassimenko and still proved too strong for Kyrgyzstan.

Alan Kurmangliyev and Sanzhar Zhubanov quickly put their team 2-0 up before Aidos Kenzhigulov battled hard in a five-game thriller to complete the sweep .

Sri Lanka began their campaign on a winning note, comfortably overcoming Kyrgyzstan despite an early setback. Nimesh Ranchagoda fell in his opening tie, but Chameera Ginige and Chanul Kulappuwawadu rallied superbly, steering the islanders to their first points of the tournament.

Meanwhile, the Maldives managed to take a game off Mongolia in Group 2 but ultimately lost 1-3.

In the women's competition, Macau and Uzbekistan engaged in one of the day's most exciting ties. The pendulum swung both ways before Macau edged out a fighting Uzbekistan 3-2.

Shoira Kodirova's early win gave Uzbekistan hope, but decisive victories from Huang Cheong Leng and Seak Hui Li kept Macau in contention. In the end, Kodirova returned to the table with a clinical straight-game triumph to seal a memorable win for her team.

With only the group leaders advancing to the knockout among the leaders, the upcoming contests promise to deliver the heat and drama the inaugural day hinted at.

Men's Qualifiers :

Group A: Sri Lanka bt Kyrgyzstan 3-1; Kazakhstan bt Kyrgyzstan 3-0.

Group B: Mongolia bt Maldives 3-1; Iran bt Maldives 3-0.

Group C: Uzbekistan bt Oman 3-0; Singapore bt Oman 3-0;

Group D: DPR Korea bt Macau 3-0; Malaysia bt Macau 3-0.

Group E: Thailand bt Bangladesh 3-0; Qatar bt Nepal 3-1; Thailand bt Nepal 3-0; Qatar bt Bangladesh 3-0.

Women's Qualifiers :

Group A: Sri Lanka bt Mongolia 3-0.

Group B: Kazakhstan bt Maldives 3-0.

Group C: Chinese Taipei bt Bangladesh 3-0; Macau bt Uzbekistan 3-2.

Group D: Malaysia bt Nepal 3-0; Iran bt Kyrgyzstan 3-0.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / No major surprises on opening day of Asia Team Table Tennis Championships
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On