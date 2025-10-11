Bhubaneswar, The 28th ITTF-ATTU Asian Team Table Tennis Championships served off in style as group stage contests went on expected lines here on Saturday. No major surprises on opening day of Asia Team Table Tennis Championships

While top-seeded teams, including hosts India, enjoyed an opening-day rest, the inaugural sessions offered fans a taste of the energy and emotion that define Asia's premier continental event.

Lesser-known contingents displayed flashes of skill and tenacity, earning applause from an eager Bhubaneswar crowd ready to soak in the continent's finest table tennis action.

In the men's section, Kazakhstan, in Group A, rested their top paddler Kirill Gerassimenko and still proved too strong for Kyrgyzstan.

Alan Kurmangliyev and Sanzhar Zhubanov quickly put their team 2-0 up before Aidos Kenzhigulov battled hard in a five-game thriller to complete the sweep .

Sri Lanka began their campaign on a winning note, comfortably overcoming Kyrgyzstan despite an early setback. Nimesh Ranchagoda fell in his opening tie, but Chameera Ginige and Chanul Kulappuwawadu rallied superbly, steering the islanders to their first points of the tournament.

Meanwhile, the Maldives managed to take a game off Mongolia in Group 2 but ultimately lost 1-3.

In the women's competition, Macau and Uzbekistan engaged in one of the day's most exciting ties. The pendulum swung both ways before Macau edged out a fighting Uzbekistan 3-2.

Shoira Kodirova's early win gave Uzbekistan hope, but decisive victories from Huang Cheong Leng and Seak Hui Li kept Macau in contention. In the end, Kodirova returned to the table with a clinical straight-game triumph to seal a memorable win for her team.

With only the group leaders advancing to the knockout among the leaders, the upcoming contests promise to deliver the heat and drama the inaugural day hinted at.

Men's Qualifiers :

Group A: Sri Lanka bt Kyrgyzstan 3-1; Kazakhstan bt Kyrgyzstan 3-0.

Group B: Mongolia bt Maldives 3-1; Iran bt Maldives 3-0.

Group C: Uzbekistan bt Oman 3-0; Singapore bt Oman 3-0;

Group D: DPR Korea bt Macau 3-0; Malaysia bt Macau 3-0.

Group E: Thailand bt Bangladesh 3-0; Qatar bt Nepal 3-1; Thailand bt Nepal 3-0; Qatar bt Bangladesh 3-0.

Women's Qualifiers :

Group A: Sri Lanka bt Mongolia 3-0.

Group B: Kazakhstan bt Maldives 3-0.

Group C: Chinese Taipei bt Bangladesh 3-0; Macau bt Uzbekistan 3-2.

Group D: Malaysia bt Nepal 3-0; Iran bt Kyrgyzstan 3-0.

