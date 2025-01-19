Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jan 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker’s maternal grandmother, uncle die in road accident in Haryana

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 19, 2025 02:00 PM IST

The incident happed on on Mahendragarh Bypass Road in Charkhi Dadri, Haryana following a collision between a scooter and a Brezza car.

India's Olympic shooting star Manu Bhaker's maternal grandmother and maternal uncle died in a road accident on Sunday. The incident happed on on Mahendragarh Bypass Road in Charkhi Dadri, Haryana following a collision between a scooter and a Brezza car.

India's Manu Bhaker during the 25m Pistol Women's Final event at the 2024 Summer Olympics(PTI)
India's Manu Bhaker during the 25m Pistol Women's Final event at the 2024 Summer Olympics(PTI)

According to police officials, Bhaker's relatives were travelling on a two-wheeler, which collided with a car. The driver of the car is yet to be found.

ASI Suresh Kumar informed, "We got the information about the accident about a collision of a car and a scooty. Both the persons on the scooty died. We could not find the driver of the car at the spot."

Just a few days back, Bhaker, a double Olympic medallist, was awarded the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award by the President of India, Draupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

During the Paris Games in the summer of 2024, the 22-year-old became independent India's first athlete to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympics. Bhaker had opened India's medal tally in the Olympics after she bagging the third place in women's individual 10m air pistol event, becoming the first-ever woman shooter to win an Olympic medal for India. Few days later, Sarabjot Singh and Bhaker won the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol (mixed team) event, which was India's first-ever shooting team medal.

More to follow…

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
See More
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On