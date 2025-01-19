Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker’s maternal grandmother, uncle die in road accident in Haryana

India's Olympic shooting star Manu Bhaker's maternal grandmother and maternal uncle died in a road accident on Sunday. The incident happed on on Mahendragarh Bypass Road in Charkhi Dadri, Haryana following a collision between a scooter and a Brezza car. India's Manu Bhaker during the 25m Pistol Women's Final event at the 2024 Summer Olympics(PTI)

According to police officials, Bhaker's relatives were travelling on a two-wheeler, which collided with a car. The driver of the car is yet to be found.

ASI Suresh Kumar informed, "We got the information about the accident about a collision of a car and a scooty. Both the persons on the scooty died. We could not find the driver of the car at the spot."

Just a few days back, Bhaker, a double Olympic medallist, was awarded the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award by the President of India, Draupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

During the Paris Games in the summer of 2024, the 22-year-old became independent India's first athlete to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympics. Bhaker had opened India's medal tally in the Olympics after she bagging the third place in women's individual 10m air pistol event, becoming the first-ever woman shooter to win an Olympic medal for India. Few days later, Sarabjot Singh and Bhaker won the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol (mixed team) event, which was India's first-ever shooting team medal.

