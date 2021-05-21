Olympic qualifying athletics events likely to be shifted from Bengaluru to Patiala

Olympic qualifying athletics events -- Indian Grand Prix 4 and National Inter State Championships -- scheduled to be held in Bengaluru from June 15-25 are likely to be moved to another city due to logistical issues caused by COVID-19 and unavailability of track.

The track at the Kanteerava stadium in Bangalore is unlikely to be ready in view of the pandemic and it is not advisable for athletes at the NIS Patiala to go to the Karnataka capital for the two completions.

"AFI is working on to shift the venue of IGP-4 & Inter-State Championships in June from #Bengaluru to other venue," the Athletics Federation of India said in a tweet.

"Patiala is being considered," it added.

Besides the track not being ready, the AFI thought it not be feasible to tell the athletes to travel to Bangalore from Patiala in view of the COVID-19 situation in the city.

After last year's season was completely wiped out by the pandemic, the AFI was able to host three IGP events and Federation Cup (March 15 to 18) this year.