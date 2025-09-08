Search
Mon, Sept 08, 2025
Otto Lopez has breakout game to lift Marlins over Phillies

Reuters |
Published on: Sept 08, 2025 02:21 am IST

BASEBALL-MLB-MIA-PHI/RECAP

Otto Lopez recorded his first career multi-homer game as the Miami Marlins topped the visiting Philadelphia Phillies 5-4 on Sunday.

Lopez, who came into the game without an RBI this month, went 3-for-4 with four RBIs in helping Miami salvage the finale of the weekend series. Troy Johnston added two hits for the Marlins , who survived a scare in the final frame.

The Phillies put their first two batters on in the ninth against Lake Bachar. The right-hander bounced back to get the next two hitters, but Kyle Schwarber delivered a base hit to bring the visitors within 5-4.

Bryce Harper's groundout to second ended the game.

Brandon Marsh went 3-for-3 with an RBI for Philadelphia , which had its winning streak snapped at three games. Trea Turner homered for the Phillies before leaving with a hamstring strain.

After scoring a total of five runs in the first two games of the series, Miami sent 10 batters to the plate during a four-run first inning against Phillies starter Taijuan Walker .

After one-out singles by Jakob Marsee and Agustin Ramirez, Lopez homered to left field to make it 3-0. Heriberto Hernandez and Johnston reached with two outs before Maximo Acosta's single added another run to the scoreboard.

Nick Castellanos got the Phillies on the board with an RBI triple in the second inning. Philadelphia inched closer in the sixth as Turner homered against Calvin Faucher before Marsh added an RBI single later in the frame to make it 4-3.

Philadelphia put two runners on in the seventh including Turner reaching on an error but exiting up the tunnel immediately. With the go-ahead run on base, Ronny Henriquez got Schwarber on a fly ball to preserve the lead.

Lopez added to Miami's lead with a home run to left center in the seventh against Jose Alvarado.

Henriquez worked around a two-out double in the eighth before Bachar survived for his third save.

Walker was charged with four runs and eight hits in six innings, while Marlins starter Tyler Phillips allowed one run in 2 2/3 innings against his former team.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

