Panthers' offensive concerns to White’s impressive debut: 5 crucial takeaways from the NFL pre-season Week 1

NFL fans got a chance to have a look at their favourite teams ahead of the new campaign as the pre-season matches got underway earlier this month. It is the perfect stage for the players to prove their mettle. The New England Patriots and Houston Texans kicked off the first week of the pre-season at the Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts on August 11. Kyle Phillips #91 of the New Orleans Saints reacts after a turnover during a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs (AFP)

Houston Texans earned a solid 20-9 victory in that game which did not feature either of the two teams’ full complement of starters. While the pre-season is not about earning points and the final scoreline, it still holds the utmost importance to check the new players and understand the valuable tactical shifts.

Here we take a look at the top-five crucial takeaways of the NFL preseason week 1.

Worrying signs for Kansas City Chiefs?

Last season’s winners Kansas City Chiefs had to wait till the third quarter to clinch a lead against the New Orleans Saints. Kansas City’s offensive gameplay seemed to be a bit casual but it is still too early to predict their future. Blake Grupe came up with a field goal to earn a 1-0 lead for his side New Orleans.

Welcome back Damar Hamlin

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin made his first NFL appearance this pre-season, seven months after facing a cardiac arrest. Hamlin featured in the first quarter of the pre-season match against the Indianapolis Colts. The 25-year-old recorded three tackles during his stay on the field. Buffalo Bills won their first pre-season match having defeated the Indianapolis Colts 23-19.

Keion White’s impressive debut

New England Patriots second-round pick Keion White excelled in his pre-season debut. The New England defender played 27 snaps against the Houston Texans. The 24-year-old also registered three tackles and a quarterback hit. But overall, the Patriots failed to put up a clinical display which resulted in their 20-9 loss.

Carolina Panthers' offensive concerns

Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young’s much-anticipated debut got overshadowed by his side’s 27-0 defeat at the hands of the New York Jets. Young took part in 11 plays over three drives. The No. 1 overall pick completed 4 of 6 passes for 21 yards, and took one sack. But still, concerns about the Carolina Panthers' offensive line will certainly cause the team a severe headache. The New York Jets, on the other hand, displayed a fabulous defensive performance to clinch a convincing victory.

The Baltimore Ravens continue sensational run

The Philadelphia Eagles came agonisingly close to ending the Baltimore Ravens’ incredible 23-game unbeaten streak in the pre-season. But the Eagles, eventually, had to concede a heart-breaking 20-19 defeat. This victory helped the Ravens remain unbeaten in pre-season since 2015.

