Paris Olympics 2024: Full list of qualified Indian athletes

The Tokyo Olympics saw India create history as they sent their largest-ever contingent of 124 athletes and also got their biggest haul in a single edition; seven medals. Tokyo 2020 also Neeraj Chopra clinch a historic gold in men's javelin throw. At Paris Olympics, the focus will once again be on Neeraj, who will look to defend his title in his event. India's Neeraj Chopra in action.(REUTERS)

In shooting, India saw plenty of drama for the Olympic quotas. Trap shooter Bhowneesh Mendiratta grabbed India's first Paris 2024 quota at the 2022 ISSF World Championships, but did make it to the final team after the national trials. Prithviraj Tondaiman was given the quota in the category instead. India shooters secured a quota in every Olympic shooting category for the first time.

Meanwhile, race walkers Priyanka Goswami and Akshdeep Singh became the first Indians to qualify for athletics events at Paris 2024. Four Indian athletes breached the Paris Olympics qualifying standard in the men's 20km walk, and one made the cut through the world rankings. But each national federation can only send a maximum of three athletes in the event to Paris, so Akshdeep, Vikash and Paramjeet Singh received the nod, Ram Baboo and Suraj Panwar missed out. Also, Priyanka and Akshdeep got the quota for India in the mixed relay marathon race walk event. But Suraj will partner Priyanka in Paris.

In women's 57kg boxing, Parveen Hooda was the original quota-holder, having got the slot at the 2023 Asian Games, but got suspended for whereabouts failures. Jasmine Lamboria got the quota at the Olympic qualifiers in Bangkok in June.

Renowned sports medicine expert Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, who is the chief medical officer of the Indian contingent,also informed the media that athletes are in prime conditions for Paris Olympics. "All the athletes that are going for the Olympics are fit right now. Some athletes will have minor niggles here and there. I am not going to be discussing any specific injuries to any athlete that they've had in the past, but all of them who are there are there because they are going to be capable and they're gonna be fit enough to perform," he said.

Here is the complete list of Indian athletes who have qualified for Paris Olympics:

Archery-

Dhiraj Bommadevara: Men's team

Tarundeep Rai: Men's team

Pravin Jadhav: Men's team

Bhajan Kaur: Women's team

Deepika Kumari: Women's team

Ankita Bhakat: Women's team

Athletics-

Akshdeep Singh: Men's 20km race walk

Vikash Singh: Men's 20km race walk

Paramjeet Singh Bisht: Men's 20km race walk

Priyanka Goswami: Women's 20km race walk

Avinash Sable: Men's 3000m steeplechase

Parul Chaudhary: Women's 3000m steeplechase, women's 5000m steeplechase

Jyothi Yarraji: Women's 100m hurdles

Kiran Pahal: Women's 400m

Tajinderpal Singh Toor: Men's shot put

Abha Khatua: Women's shot put

Neeraj Chopra: Men's javelin throw

Kishore Jena: Men's javelin throw

Annu Rani: Women's javelin throw

Sarvesh Kushare: Men's high jump

Praveen Chithravel: Men's triple jump

Abdulla Aboobacker: Men's triple jump

Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Muhammed Ajmal, Amoj Jacob, Santhosh Tamilarasan and Rajesh Ramesh: Men's 4x400m relay

Mijo Chaco Kurian: 4x400m relay and 4x400m mixed relay

Vidhya Ramaraj, Jyothika Sri Dandi, MR Poovamma, Subha Venkatesan and Prachi: Women's 4x400m relay

Prachi: 4x400m mixed relay

Priyanka Goswami/Suraj Panwar: Race walk mixed marathon

Badminton-

H.S Prannoy: Men's singles

Lakshya Sen: Men's singles

P.V Sindhu: Women's singles

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty: Men's doubles

Ashwini Ponappa and Tanisha Crasto: Women's doubles

Boxing-

Nikhat Zareen: Women's 50kg

Amit Phangal: Men's 51kg Nishant Dev: Men's 71kg Preeti Pawar: Women's 54kg

Lovlina Borgohain: Women's 75kg

Jaismine Lamboria: Women's 57kg

Equestrian-

﻿Anush Agarwalla: Dressage

Golf-

Subhankar Sharma Men's golf

Gaganjeet Bhullar Men's golf

Aditi Ashok Women's golf Diksha Dagar Women's golf

Hockey-

P.R Sreejesh: Men's hockey team

Jarmanpreet Singh: Men's hockey team

Amit Rogidas: Men's hockey team

Harmanpreet Singh(c): Men's hockey team

Sumit: Men's hockey team Sanjay: Men's hockey team

Rajkumar Pal: Men's hockey team

Shamsher Singh: Men's hockey team

Manpreet Singh: Men's hockey team

Hardik Singh: Men's hockey team

Vivek Sagar Prasad: Men's hockey team

Abhishek: Men's hockey team

Sukhjeet Singh: Men's hockey team

Lalit Kumar Upadhyay: Men's hockey team

Mandeep Singh: Men's hockey team

Gujrant Singh: Men's hockey team ﻿

Judo-

Tulika Mann: Women's 78kg

Rowing-

Balraj Panwar: M1x ﻿

Sailing-

Vishnu Saravanan: Men's one person dinghy

Nethra Kumanan: Women's one person dinghy ﻿

Shooting-

Prithviraj Tondaiman: Men's trap

Rajeshwari Kumari: Women's trap

Shreyasi Singh: Women's trap

Anantjeet Singh Naruka: Men's skeet

Raiza Dhillon: Women's skeet

Maheshwari Chauhan: Women's skeet

Anantjeet Singh Naruka/Maheshwari Chauhan: Skeet mixed team

Sandeep Singh: Men's 10m air rifle

Arjun Babuta: Men's 10m air rifle

Elavenil Valarivan: Women's 10m air rifle

Ramita Jindal: Women's 10m air rifle

Swapnil Kusale: Men's 50m rifle 3 position

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar: Men's 50m rifle 3 position

Sift Kaur Samra: Women's 50m rifle 3 positions

Anjum Moudgil: Women's 50m rifle 3 positions

Sandeep Singh/Elavenil Valarivan: 10m air rifle mixed team

Arjun Babuta/Ramita Jindal: 10m air rifle mixed team

Arjun Cheema: Men's 10m air pistol

Sarabjot Singh: Men's 10m air pistol

Manu Bhaker: Women's 10m air pistol

Rhythm Sangwam: Women's 10m air pistol

Vijayveer Sidhu: Men's 25m rapid fire pistol

Anish Bhanwala: Men's 25m rapid fire pistol

Manu Bhaker: Women's 25m pistol

Esha Singh: Women's 25m pistol

Sarabjot Singh/Manu Bhakar: 10m air pistol mixed team

Arjun Cheema/Rhythm Sangwam: 10m air pistol mixed team

Swimming-

Dhinidhi Desinghu: Women's 200m freestyle

Srihari Nataraj: Men's 100m backstroke

﻿Table Tennis-

Sharath Kamal: Men's singles and men's team

Harmeet Desai: Men's singles and men's team

Manav Thakkar: Men's team

Manika Batra: Women's singles and women's team

Sreeja Akula: Women's singles and women's team

Archana Kamath: Women's team

﻿Tennis-

Sumit Nagal: Men's singles

Rohan Bopanna and Sriram Balaji: Men's doubles ﻿

Weightlifting-

Mirabai Chanu: Women's 49kg ﻿

Wrestling-

Aman Sehrawat: Men's freestyle 57kg

Vinesh Phogat: Women's 50kg

Anshu Malik: Women's 57kg

Nisha Dahiya: Women's 68kg

Reetika Hooda: Women's 76kg

Antim Phangal: Women's 53kg