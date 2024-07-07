Paris Olympics 2024: Full list of qualified Indian athletes
Here is the full list of Indian athletes who have qualified for the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024.
The Tokyo Olympics saw India create history as they sent their largest-ever contingent of 124 athletes and also got their biggest haul in a single edition; seven medals. Tokyo 2020 also Neeraj Chopra clinch a historic gold in men's javelin throw. At Paris Olympics, the focus will once again be on Neeraj, who will look to defend his title in his event.
In shooting, India saw plenty of drama for the Olympic quotas. Trap shooter Bhowneesh Mendiratta grabbed India's first Paris 2024 quota at the 2022 ISSF World Championships, but did make it to the final team after the national trials. Prithviraj Tondaiman was given the quota in the category instead. India shooters secured a quota in every Olympic shooting category for the first time.
Also Read | Olympics: ‘Lack of air-conditioning in Village not a concern for now’
Meanwhile, race walkers Priyanka Goswami and Akshdeep Singh became the first Indians to qualify for athletics events at Paris 2024. Four Indian athletes breached the Paris Olympics qualifying standard in the men's 20km walk, and one made the cut through the world rankings. But each national federation can only send a maximum of three athletes in the event to Paris, so Akshdeep, Vikash and Paramjeet Singh received the nod, Ram Baboo and Suraj Panwar missed out. Also, Priyanka and Akshdeep got the quota for India in the mixed relay marathon race walk event. But Suraj will partner Priyanka in Paris.
In women's 57kg boxing, Parveen Hooda was the original quota-holder, having got the slot at the 2023 Asian Games, but got suspended for whereabouts failures. Jasmine Lamboria got the quota at the Olympic qualifiers in Bangkok in June.
Renowned sports medicine expert Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, who is the chief medical officer of the Indian contingent,also informed the media that athletes are in prime conditions for Paris Olympics. "All the athletes that are going for the Olympics are fit right now. Some athletes will have minor niggles here and there. I am not going to be discussing any specific injuries to any athlete that they've had in the past, but all of them who are there are there because they are going to be capable and they're gonna be fit enough to perform," he said.
Here is the complete list of Indian athletes who have qualified for Paris Olympics:
Archery-
Dhiraj Bommadevara: Men's team
Tarundeep Rai: Men's team
Pravin Jadhav: Men's team
Bhajan Kaur: Women's team
Deepika Kumari: Women's team
Ankita Bhakat: Women's team
Athletics-
Akshdeep Singh: Men's 20km race walk
Vikash Singh: Men's 20km race walk
Paramjeet Singh Bisht: Men's 20km race walk
Priyanka Goswami: Women's 20km race walk
Avinash Sable: Men's 3000m steeplechase
Parul Chaudhary: Women's 3000m steeplechase, women's 5000m steeplechase
Jyothi Yarraji: Women's 100m hurdles
Kiran Pahal: Women's 400m
Tajinderpal Singh Toor: Men's shot put
Abha Khatua: Women's shot put
Neeraj Chopra: Men's javelin throw
Kishore Jena: Men's javelin throw
Annu Rani: Women's javelin throw
Sarvesh Kushare: Men's high jump
Praveen Chithravel: Men's triple jump
Abdulla Aboobacker: Men's triple jump
Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Muhammed Ajmal, Amoj Jacob, Santhosh Tamilarasan and Rajesh Ramesh: Men's 4x400m relay
Mijo Chaco Kurian: 4x400m relay and 4x400m mixed relay
Vidhya Ramaraj, Jyothika Sri Dandi, MR Poovamma, Subha Venkatesan and Prachi: Women's 4x400m relay
Prachi: 4x400m mixed relay
Priyanka Goswami/Suraj Panwar: Race walk mixed marathon
Badminton-
H.S Prannoy: Men's singles
Lakshya Sen: Men's singles
P.V Sindhu: Women's singles
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty: Men's doubles
Ashwini Ponappa and Tanisha Crasto: Women's doubles
Boxing-
Nikhat Zareen: Women's 50kg
Amit Phangal: Men's 51kg Nishant Dev: Men's 71kg Preeti Pawar: Women's 54kg
Lovlina Borgohain: Women's 75kg
Jaismine Lamboria: Women's 57kg
Equestrian-
Anush Agarwalla: Dressage
Golf-
Subhankar Sharma Men's golf
Gaganjeet Bhullar Men's golf
Aditi Ashok Women's golf Diksha Dagar Women's golf
Hockey-
P.R Sreejesh: Men's hockey team
Jarmanpreet Singh: Men's hockey team
Amit Rogidas: Men's hockey team
Harmanpreet Singh(c): Men's hockey team
Sumit: Men's hockey team Sanjay: Men's hockey team
Rajkumar Pal: Men's hockey team
Shamsher Singh: Men's hockey team
Manpreet Singh: Men's hockey team
Hardik Singh: Men's hockey team
Vivek Sagar Prasad: Men's hockey team
Abhishek: Men's hockey team
Sukhjeet Singh: Men's hockey team
Lalit Kumar Upadhyay: Men's hockey team
Mandeep Singh: Men's hockey team
Gujrant Singh: Men's hockey team
Judo-
Tulika Mann: Women's 78kg
Rowing-
Balraj Panwar: M1x
Sailing-
Vishnu Saravanan: Men's one person dinghy
Nethra Kumanan: Women's one person dinghy
Shooting-
Prithviraj Tondaiman: Men's trap
Rajeshwari Kumari: Women's trap
Shreyasi Singh: Women's trap
Anantjeet Singh Naruka: Men's skeet
Raiza Dhillon: Women's skeet
Maheshwari Chauhan: Women's skeet
Anantjeet Singh Naruka/Maheshwari Chauhan: Skeet mixed team
Sandeep Singh: Men's 10m air rifle
Arjun Babuta: Men's 10m air rifle
Elavenil Valarivan: Women's 10m air rifle
Ramita Jindal: Women's 10m air rifle
Swapnil Kusale: Men's 50m rifle 3 position
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar: Men's 50m rifle 3 position
Sift Kaur Samra: Women's 50m rifle 3 positions
Anjum Moudgil: Women's 50m rifle 3 positions
Sandeep Singh/Elavenil Valarivan: 10m air rifle mixed team
Arjun Babuta/Ramita Jindal: 10m air rifle mixed team
Arjun Cheema: Men's 10m air pistol
Sarabjot Singh: Men's 10m air pistol
Manu Bhaker: Women's 10m air pistol
Rhythm Sangwam: Women's 10m air pistol
Vijayveer Sidhu: Men's 25m rapid fire pistol
Anish Bhanwala: Men's 25m rapid fire pistol
Manu Bhaker: Women's 25m pistol
Esha Singh: Women's 25m pistol
Sarabjot Singh/Manu Bhakar: 10m air pistol mixed team
Arjun Cheema/Rhythm Sangwam: 10m air pistol mixed team
Swimming-
Dhinidhi Desinghu: Women's 200m freestyle
Srihari Nataraj: Men's 100m backstroke
Table Tennis-
Sharath Kamal: Men's singles and men's team
Harmeet Desai: Men's singles and men's team
Manav Thakkar: Men's team
Manika Batra: Women's singles and women's team
Sreeja Akula: Women's singles and women's team
Archana Kamath: Women's team
Tennis-
Sumit Nagal: Men's singles
Rohan Bopanna and Sriram Balaji: Men's doubles
Weightlifting-
Mirabai Chanu: Women's 49kg
Wrestling-
Aman Sehrawat: Men's freestyle 57kg
Vinesh Phogat: Women's 50kg
Anshu Malik: Women's 57kg
Nisha Dahiya: Women's 68kg
Reetika Hooda: Women's 76kg
Antim Phangal: Women's 53kg