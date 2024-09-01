Paris Paralympics 2024 Live Day 4 Updates: Avani Lekhara returns to action as India eye more medals

Paris Paralympics 2024 Live Day 4 Updates: India will look to continue their momentum and add more medals to their tally on Day 4 of the Paralympics 2024 in Paris. The Indian contingent added their fifth medal on Saturday, with Rubina Francis winning bronze in women’s 10m air pistol SH1 on day 3. She gathered a total of 211.1 points in the final. Javanmardi Sareh of Iran finished with gold (236.8 points) and Turkey's Ozgan Aysel went on to win the silver medal (231.1 points). Meanwhile, not everything went in India's favour on Saturday as in the semifinals of mixed doubles badminton SH6 category, the Indian pair of Sivarajan Solaimalai and Nithya Sre suffered a loss to US' M Krajewski and J Simon....Read More

India has secured a total of five medals at the ongoing Paris Paralympics, with one gold medal, a silver, and three bronze medals.

On Friday, Avani Lekhara extended her winning streak and claimed a gold medal in the women's 10m air rifle final event, while, Mona Agarwal also clinched the bronze at the same event.

Lekhara dominated the final of the women's 10m air rifle and secured the top place with 249.7 points, which is also her personal best. South Korea's Yunri Lee won the silver medal after finishing in second place with a points of 246.8, while, India's Mona bagged the bronze medal with a total points of 228.7.

India's silver medal came in shooting as well, with Manish Narwal getting a silver in the men's P1 10 m air pistol SH1 competition.

Athlete Preethi Pal secured a bronze medal in the women's T35 100 m race after clocking 14.21 seconds, which is also her personal best.

India Schedule Paralympics on September 2

12:00 - Para Badminton - Women’s Singles SL3 Quarterfinal - Mandeep Kaur vs Mariam Eniola Bolaji (NGR)

Not before 12:50 - Para Badminton - Women’s Singles SL4 Quarterfinal - Palak Kohli vs Khalimatus Sadiyah (INA)

13:00 - Para Shooting - R3 - Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 Qualification - Sidhartha Babu, Avani Lekhara

13:39 - Para Athletics - Women’s 1500m - T11 Round 1 - Rakshitha Raju

Not before 13:40 - Para Badminton - Women’s Singles SU5 Quarterfinal - Manisha Ramadass vs Toyoda Mamiko (JPN)

14:00 - Para Rowing - PR3 Mixed Double Sculls Final B - Anita, Narayana Konganapalle

15:00 - Para Shooting - R5 - Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH2 Qualification - Sriharsha Devaraddi Ramakrishna

15:12 - Para Athletics - Men’s Shot Put - F40 Final - Ravi Rongali

16:30 - Para Shooting - R3 - Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 Final - Sidhartha Babu, Avani Lekhara (Subject to qualification)

Not before 17:00 - Para Badminton - Women’s Singles SH6 Quarterfinal - Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan vs Oliwia Szmigiel (POL)

18:30 - Para Shooting - R5 - Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH2 Final - Sriharsha Devaraddi Ramakrishna (Subject to qualification)

19:17 - Para Archery - Men’s Individual Compound Open, 1/8 Elimination - Rakesh Kumar vs Ken Swagumilang (INA)

20:10 - Para Badminton - Men’s Singles SL3 Semifinal - Nitesh Kumar vs Daisuke Fujihara (JPN)

Not before 21:00 - Para Badminton - Women’s Singles SL3 Semifinal - Mandeep Kaur vs Xiao Zuxian (CHN) (Subject to qualification)

Not before 21:50 - Para Badminton - Men’s Singles SL4 Semifinal - Suhas Yathiraj vs Sukant Kadam

Not before 22:40 - Para Badminton - Women’s Singles SL4 Semifinal - Palak Kohli vs Leani Ratri Oktila (INA) (Subject to qualification)

21:15 - Para Table Tennis - Women’s Singles - WS4 - Round of 16 - Bhavinaben Patel vs Martha Verdin (MEX)

21:16 - Para Archery - Men’s Individual Compound Open Quarterfinals - Rakesh Kumar (Subject to qualification)

22:24 - Para Archery - Men’s Individual Compound Open Semifinals - Rakesh Kumar (Subject to qualification)

22:40 - Para Athletics - Men’s High Jump - T47 Final - Nishad Kumar, Ram Pal

23:13 - Para Archery - Men’s Individual Compound Open Medal Rounds - Rakesh Kumar (Subject to qualification)

23:27 - Para Athletics - Women’s 200m - T35 Final - Preethi Pal

00:15 - Para Table Tennis - Women’s Singles - WS3 - Round of 16 - Sonalben Patel vs Andela Muzinic Vincetic (CRO)

Not before 00:20 - Para Badminton - Women’s Singles SH6 Semifinal - Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan vs Lin Shuangbao (CHN) (Subject to qualification)

Not before 02:00 - Para Badminton - Women’s Singles SU5 Semifinal - Thulasimathi Murugesan vs Manisha Ramadass/Mamiko Toyoda (JPN)