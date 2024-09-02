Paris Paralympics 2024 Live Day 5 Updates: Three gold medals up for grabs in badminton, Sumit Antil to defend title

Paris Paralympics 2024 Live Day 5 Updates: Preethi Pal and Nishad Kumar added to India's medal haul on Sunday and on Day 5, we could see medals coming from the badminton courts and the archery ranges. Sivarajan Solaimalai and Nithya Sre Sivan will be in action in the badminton mixed doubles SH6 bronze medal match after which Nitesh Kumar is in action in the men's singles SL3 gold medal match. Nihal Singh and Amir Ahmed Bhat will represent India in mixed 25m pistol SH1 qualification (rapid)....Read More

Suhas Yathiraj takes the court in the men's singles SL4 gold medal match later in the day. The standout event of the day, though, could come right at the end of it as Sumit Antil loks to defend his men's javelin gold medal later as well. Other Indians in the F64 men's javelin final are Sandip Sargar (F44) and Sandeep (F44).

Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 5 Schedule (All times in IST):

12.30pm: Para shooting - Nihal Singh and Amir Ahmed Bhat in P3 - mixed 25m pistol SH1 qualification (precision). The rapid round and final will take place later in the day.

1.35pm: Para athletics men's discus final F56 - Yogesh Kathuniya

1.40pm: Para badminton mixed doubles SH6 bronze medal match - Sivarajan Solaimalai-Nithya Sre Sivan vs Subhan-Rina Marlina of Indonesia

03.30pm: Para badminton men's singles SL3 gold medal match - Nitesh Kumar vs Daniel Bethell of Great Britain

04.30pm: Para shooting P3 - mixed 25m piston SH1 qualification (rapid) - Nihal Singh and Amir Ahmed Bhat

08.00pm: Para badminton women's SU5 gold medal match - Thulasimathi Murugesan vs Qiu Xia Yang

08.00pm: Para badminton SU5 bronze medal match - Manisha Ramadass vs Cathrine Rosengren

08.15pm: Para shooting mixed 25m pistol SH1 final - Nihal Singh and Amir Ahmed Bhat (if they qualify)

08.40pm: Para archery mixed compound quarterfinals - Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar

09.40pm: Para badminton men's singles SL 4 gold medal match - Suhas Yathiraj vs Lucas Mazur of France

09.40pm: Para badminton men's singles SL4 bronze medal match - Sukant Kadam vs Fredy Setiawan

10.30pm: Para athletics men's javelin F64 final - Sandip Sargar (F44), Sumit Antil (F64) and Sandeep (F44)

10.34pm: Para athletics women's discus throw F53 final - Kanchan Lakhani

11.50pm: Para badminton women's singles SH6 bronze medal match - Nithya Sre Sivan vs Rina Marlina

11.50pm: Para athletics women's 400m T20 round 1- Deepthi Jeevanji