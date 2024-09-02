Paris Paralympics 2024 Live Day 5 Updates: Three gold medals up for grabs in badminton, Sumit Antil to defend title
Paris Paralympics 2024 Live Day 5 Updates: Seven medals have come India's way, one of which is gold. Nitesh Kumar could be the first one to add to that tally in the men's singles SL3 gold medal match. Meanwhile, Yogesh Kathuniya will be in action in men's discus final F56. Nihal Singh and Amir Ahmed Bhat would be looking to make it to the finals of P3 - mixed 25m pistol SH1 while Suhas Yathiraj takes the court in the men's singles SL4 gold medal match later in the day. Sumit Antil will be looking to defend is men's javelin gold medal later as well.
Paris Paralympics 2024 Live Day 5 Updates: Preethi Pal and Nishad Kumar added to India's medal haul on Sunday and on Day 5, we could see medals coming from the badminton courts and the archery ranges. Sivarajan Solaimalai and Nithya Sre Sivan will be in action in the badminton mixed doubles SH6 bronze medal match after which Nitesh Kumar is in action in the men's singles SL3 gold medal match. Nihal Singh and Amir Ahmed Bhat will represent India in mixed 25m pistol SH1 qualification (rapid)....Read More
Suhas Yathiraj takes the court in the men's singles SL4 gold medal match later in the day. The standout event of the day, though, could come right at the end of it as Sumit Antil loks to defend his men's javelin gold medal later as well. Other Indians in the F64 men's javelin final are Sandip Sargar (F44) and Sandeep (F44).
Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 5 Schedule (All times in IST):
12.30pm: Para shooting - Nihal Singh and Amir Ahmed Bhat in P3 - mixed 25m pistol SH1 qualification (precision). The rapid round and final will take place later in the day.
1.35pm: Para athletics men's discus final F56 - Yogesh Kathuniya
1.40pm: Para badminton mixed doubles SH6 bronze medal match - Sivarajan Solaimalai-Nithya Sre Sivan vs Subhan-Rina Marlina of Indonesia
03.30pm: Para badminton men's singles SL3 gold medal match - Nitesh Kumar vs Daniel Bethell of Great Britain
04.30pm: Para shooting P3 - mixed 25m piston SH1 qualification (rapid) - Nihal Singh and Amir Ahmed Bhat
08.00pm: Para badminton women's SU5 gold medal match - Thulasimathi Murugesan vs Qiu Xia Yang
08.00pm: Para badminton SU5 bronze medal match - Manisha Ramadass vs Cathrine Rosengren
08.15pm: Para shooting mixed 25m pistol SH1 final - Nihal Singh and Amir Ahmed Bhat (if they qualify)
08.40pm: Para archery mixed compound quarterfinals - Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar
09.40pm: Para badminton men's singles SL 4 gold medal match - Suhas Yathiraj vs Lucas Mazur of France
09.40pm: Para badminton men's singles SL4 bronze medal match - Sukant Kadam vs Fredy Setiawan
10.30pm: Para athletics men's javelin F64 final - Sandip Sargar (F44), Sumit Antil (F64) and Sandeep (F44)
10.34pm: Para athletics women's discus throw F53 final - Kanchan Lakhani
11.50pm: Para badminton women's singles SH6 bronze medal match - Nithya Sre Sivan vs Rina Marlina
11.50pm: Para athletics women's 400m T20 round 1- Deepthi Jeevanji
Paris Paralympics 2024 Live Day 5 Updates: Sheetal Devi takes the world by storm
Paris Paralympics 2024 Live Day 5 Updates: The who's who from around the world has reacted to that viral video of 17-year-old Sheetal Devi hitting the bulls-eye to start off her women's individual round of 16 tie. She lost that match but will be in action today in the mixed team event.
Paris Paralympics 2024 Live Day 5 Updates: The badminton gold medals on offer today
Paris Paralympics 2024 Live Day 5 Updates: As you may have noticed from that schedule above, there are three potential gold medals that could come from the badminton courts today.
Nitesh Kumar yesterday entered the SL3 final with a comfortable win. Suhas Yathiraj beat compatriot Sukant Kadam in the SL4 semifinal, with the latter in the bronze medal match while Suhas will go for gold. Thulasimathi Murugesan beat compatriot Manisha Ramadas in the women's singles SU5 semi-finals and will compete for gold as well.
