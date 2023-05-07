Home / Sports / Others / Parul Chaudhary, Avinash Sable break National Records at the Sound Running Track Festival in Los Angeles

Parul Chaudhary, Avinash Sable break National Records at the Sound Running Track Festival in Los Angeles

ByHT Sports Desk
May 07, 2023 05:50 PM IST

Avinash bettered his own national record by clocking 13:19.30, more than a six-second improvement from his previous time of 13:25:65.

It was a day of new records as Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) athletes Parul Chaudhary and Avinash Sable broke the national records at the Sound Running Track Festival held in Los Angeles late on Saturday night in the women’s and men’s 5000-metre runs, respectively.

Parul Chaudhary, Avinash Sable
Parul Chaudhary, Avinash Sable

Avinash bettered his own national record by clocking 13:19.30, more than a six-second improvement from his previous time of 13:25:65. However, the headlines were made by 28-year-old Parul Chaudhary, who broke the 13-year-long record set at the 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou by Preeja Sreedharan, bettering it by more than five seconds. Parul clocked 15:10:35, while the previous national record stood at 15:15.89.

Speaking about the achievement, Parul Chaudhary said, "I am feeling great that I have been able to break a record that has been intact for the last 13 years. I am thankful to my coaches, IIS and JSW Sports for constantly supporting me and ensuring that all my requirements for training are taken care of."

The 2019 Asian Championship bronze medallist also commented on her training in the US and said, "I have been training in the United States since April, and I would say that this training has really benefitted me. I have been getting the exposure that is needed, and I would continue training outside the country to improve my results. Every day I set a new target and aim to achieve it. My next target is to qualify for the World Championships, and I am confident that I will do it. My next competition is on the 19th of May, and I want to improve my performance."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
avinash sable
avinash sable
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 07, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out