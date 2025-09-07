Search
Sun, Sept 07, 2025
New Delhi oC

Perez’s 3-run homer leads Royals’ rout of Twins, 11-2

AP |
Published on: Sept 07, 2025 07:47 am IST

Perez’s 3-run homer leads Royals’ rout of Twins, 11-2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Salvador Perez’s three-run homer highlighted a five-run first inning as the Kansas City Royals routed the Minnesota Twins 11-2 on Saturday night.

Perez’s 3-run homer leads Royals’ rout of Twins, 11-2
Perez’s 3-run homer leads Royals’ rout of Twins, 11-2

Vinnie Pasquantino doubled sharply off the right-field fence, producing one run before Salvador Perez’s 25th home run added three more. Nick Loftin’s double to left-center made it 5-0 as the Royals batted around in the first.

Joe Ryan allowed five runs on four hits and four walks while throwing 62 pitches in two innings, his shortest outing since Aug. 7, 2024.

It was a rare poor showing for Ryan against Kansas City. In 10 previous starts he was 8-0 with a 1.34 ERA.

The Twins have lost six straight.

James Outman doubled leading off the Twins’ third — snapping an 0-for-14 slump — and Byron Buxton followed with an RBI triple before scoring on Luke Keaschall’s grounder. Buxton’s last eight hits have gone for extra bases.

The Royals responded with three runs in the bottom of the third on RBI hits by Kyle Isbel, Maikel Garcia and Pasquantino.

Stephen Kolek allowed two runs on six hits in seven innings, striking out four.

Kansas City native Carter Jensen had an RBI double for his first major league hit.

Pasquantino, Loftin and Jensen each had two RBIs. Loftin had three of the Royals’ 13 hits.

Kansas City played without star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., who left Friday’s game with low back spasms. Since 2023, the Royals are 3-5 in games Witt misses.

Ryan missed the strike zone with eight of his first 13 pitches.

Pasquantino leads the majors with 28 go-ahead RBIs.

Twins RHP Bailey Ober opposes Royals RHP Michael Lorenzen on Sunday.

MLB: /hub/MLB

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / Perez’s 3-run homer leads Royals’ rout of Twins, 11-2
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On