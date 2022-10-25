PKL 9: Haryana Steelers defeat Telugu Titans 43-24 to return to winning ways

Bouncing back to winning ways, Haryana Steelers defeated Telugu Titans 43-24 at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, on Tuesday. Meetu Sharma was in blistering form as he bagged 13 points. On the other hand, Nitin Rawal, Jaideep and Amihossein Bastami were good defensively for Haryana.

Monu Goyat had the first impact as he snatched a raid point for the Titans. Soon, K Prapanjan levelled the scoreline for Haryana. Then, Manjeet got a touch on Vinay to give Steelers the lead. A SUPER RAID from the Steelers further put the Titans on the backfoot. Minutes later, Steelers registered an ALL OUT to get a six-point lead.

Manjeet and Meetu further helped Steelers extend their dominating lead. Vijay Kumar inflicted a SUPER TACKLE on Meetu as hopes reignited for Titans. But minutes later, Meetu earned another SUPER RAID, as the Steelers inflicted another ALL OUT to go into halftime with a 24-11 lead.

The second half started with Nitin catching Manjeet early on to get a big point for the Titans. Moments later, Vishal Bhardwaj caught Meetu and Telugu Titans found hopes for a comeback. But Mohit, Amirhossein Bastami and Nitin Rawal kept inflicting tackles on the other end to maintain Steelers' comfortable lead.

Adarsh T tried to fight for the Titans through a SUPER RAID, but Manjeet put an end to Titans' resistance, earning two consecutive raid points. Meetu earned another super raid in the match as the Steelers continued to extend their lead. The Steelers inflicted another ALL OUT going into the last two minutes of the match. Haryana kept raging on and eventually won the encounter with ease.

