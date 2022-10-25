Home / Sports / Others / PKL 9: Haryana Steelers defeat Telugu Titans 43-24 to return to winning ways

PKL 9: Haryana Steelers defeat Telugu Titans 43-24 to return to winning ways

others
Published on Oct 25, 2022 11:15 PM IST

PKL 9: Haryana Steelers got back to winning ways to defeat Telugu Titans in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Haryana Steelers defeated Telugu Titans in PKL 9.(PKL)
Haryana Steelers defeated Telugu Titans in PKL 9.(PKL)
ByHT Sports Desk

Bouncing back to winning ways, Haryana Steelers defeated Telugu Titans 43-24 at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, on Tuesday. Meetu Sharma was in blistering form as he bagged 13 points. On the other hand, Nitin Rawal, Jaideep and Amihossein Bastami were good defensively for Haryana.

Monu Goyat had the first impact as he snatched a raid point for the Titans. Soon, K Prapanjan levelled the scoreline for Haryana. Then, Manjeet got a touch on Vinay to give Steelers the lead. A SUPER RAID from the Steelers further put the Titans on the backfoot. Minutes later, Steelers registered an ALL OUT to get a six-point lead.

Also Read | PKL 9: Puneri Paltan edge past Telugu Titans in Bengaluru

Manjeet and Meetu further helped Steelers extend their dominating lead. Vijay Kumar inflicted a SUPER TACKLE on Meetu as hopes reignited for Titans. But minutes later, Meetu earned another SUPER RAID, as the Steelers inflicted another ALL OUT to go into halftime with a 24-11 lead.

The second half started with Nitin catching Manjeet early on to get a big point for the Titans. Moments later, Vishal Bhardwaj caught Meetu and Telugu Titans found hopes for a comeback. But Mohit, Amirhossein Bastami and Nitin Rawal kept inflicting tackles on the other end to maintain Steelers' comfortable lead.

Adarsh T tried to fight for the Titans through a SUPER RAID, but Manjeet put an end to Titans' resistance, earning two consecutive raid points. Meetu earned another super raid in the match as the Steelers continued to extend their lead. The Steelers inflicted another ALL OUT going into the last two minutes of the match. Haryana kept raging on and eventually won the encounter with ease.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
pkl pro kabaddi league pro kabaddi + 1 more
pkl pro kabaddi league pro kabaddi

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out