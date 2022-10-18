PKL 9: Puneri Paltan edge past Telugu Titans in Bengaluru

Puneri Paltan edged past Telugu Titans 26-25 in their PKL Season 9 fixture, at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, on Tuesday. In what turned out to be a very tight affair, both sides battled each other until the last few minutes. Aslam Inamdar was in fantastic form and his last-gasp winning raid saw his side grab the victory.

Both teams started with a cautious approach in the first-half as Puneri Paltan's Mohit Goyat was the pick of the raiders, whose touch points kept the Titans at bay. Puneri were also strong defensively and went into the half-time with a 11-9 lead.

In the second-half, Puneri began on a dominating note and registered the first ALL OUT within a few minutes and raced to a 16-11 lead.

In the last few minutes, Titans began to stage a comeback and a SUPER TACKLE by Surjeet Singh on Mohammad Nabibaksh to cut the lead down to three. On their next raid, Vinay's SUPER RAID caught out three Paltan players — Mohit Goyat, Rakesh Ram, Sanket Sawant — and a bonus, as the Titans rushed into a 22-21 lead — the first time they did so in the match. In the dying stages, both sides were 25-25, until Inamdar took advantage of an error to notch the win.

