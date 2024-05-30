 Praggnanandhaa claims maiden classical chess win over World No. 1 Carlsen in Norway Chess Tournament - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Praggnanandhaa claims maiden classical chess win over World No. 1 Carlsen in Norway Chess Tournament

PTI |
May 30, 2024 08:15 AM IST

R Praggnanandhaa was playing with white pieces and his victory pushed home favourite Magnus Carlsen to the fifth spot in the points table.

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa claimed his maiden classical game victory over world number one Magnus Carlsen to take the sole lead in the Norway Chess tournament. The 18-year-old Indian, who has beaten Carlsen in the rapid/exhibition games quite a few times, took the leader's position with 5.5 points after three rounds.

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa and Norway's Grandmaster and World No. 1 player Magnus Carlsen during a match.(PTI)
Praggnanandhaa was playing with white pieces and his victory pushed home favourite Carlsen to the fifth spot in the points table. Classical chess, also known as slow chess, allows players significant amount of time to make their moves, usually at least one hour.

Carlsen and Praggnanandhaa had drawn their previous three encounters in this format. Praggnandhaa's sister R Vaishali held the top spot in the women's competition, also with 5.5 points. She drew her game against Anna Muzychuk.

In other games, world number two Fabiano Caruana of the USA defeated reigning world champion Ding Liren of China. Liren dropped to the bottom of the heap in the six-player field following the loss.

American Hikaru Nakamura won his Armageddon game against Alireza Firouzja of France to earn an extra half point and be third in the standings. Nakamura will be up against Praggnanandhaa in the fourth round.

