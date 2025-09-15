The first-place Detroit Tigers capitalized on three errors all on the same play to defeat the host Miami Marlins 2-0 on Sunday afternoon. Rare three-error play helps Tigers top Marlins

Detroit, which lowered its AL Central magic number to seven, snapped a three- game losing streak and avoided a Marlins sweep. The Tigers need any combination of seven wins and/or Cleveland Guardians losses to clinch the division title.

Tigers right-hander Keider Montero earned the win as he allowed three hits, no walks and no runs in five innings. He also struck out five batters in his best start since pitching five scoreless innings on May 26.

The Tigers got excellent relief pitching from Jose Urquidy, Tommy Kahnle and Will Vest .

For the Marlins , right-hander Adam Mazur took a tough-luck loss. He matched his career high by lasting six innings while giving up just one hit, two walks and two unearned runs. It was the first time in Mazur's 13-start MLB career that he lasted at least five innings and allowed no earned runs.

Detroit opened and closed the scoring in the second inning as Spencer Torkelson drew a four-pitch walk and scored on a bizarre three-error play with two outs.

The play started when Colt Keith reached on first baseman Eric Wagaman's fielding error. Second baseman Maximo Acosta backed up the play, but he threw wildly to third in an attempt to cut down Torkelson, who scored on that second error. Left fielder Troy Johnston completed the sequence when he mishandled the ball, allowing Keith to reach third.

On the next pitch, Dillon Dingler singled to center to drive in Keith for a 2-0 lead that stood up.

Miami didn't advance a runner to second base until the seventh inning. That's when Wagaman singled and pinch-hitter Heriberto Hernandez drew a one-out walk on four pitches off Urquidy. Kahnle came in and got Victor Mesa Jr. on a lineout and Javier Sanoja on a groundout.

In the ninth, the Marlins threatened as Johnston drew a one-out walk and Hernandez followed with a single. But Vest got pinch-hitter Joey Wiemer on a fly out and Sanoja was caught looking on a low 97-mph fastball that tickled the outside corner.

Despite allowing just four hits, Miami's win streak ended at four games.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.