The Kraken's offense has perked up in the past two games, just in time for Seattle to embark on a four-game road trip that begins with a visit to Detroit on Tuesday. Red Wings tasked with stopping revived Kraken offense

Seattle defeated Winnipeg, 5-3, on Thursday and San Jose, 4-1, on Saturday after scoring three or fewer goals in 10 of their previous 11 games.

"It's easy to focus on games where you score one goal and you're not scoring," Kraken coach Lane Lambert said. "But we did have opportunities in those games. It's not like we were completely inept. ... We just have to continue building and trying to do the right things."

Eeli Tolvanen scored in each game of the past two games after supplying only one goal during his first 16 games of the season.

"We've talked a little bit about getting more to the net, shooting the puck a little more and creating chances off shots," Tolvanen said. "And I think that's what we've done a very good job of. Defensemen are getting the pucks through, and forwards are working hard to get there. Just like Larsson's goal . It's not the hardest shot but when there's guys at the net front screening the goalie they go in."

Jaden Schwartz and Jordan Eberle lead the team with seven goals apiece.

Philipp Grubauer entered the game in the closing seconds of the first period and made 19 saves in relief of Matt Murray, who suffered a lower-body injury.

"We spent a little bit too much time in our zone, we all know that, at the start. But our goaltender played fantastic, and sometimes you need that," Lambert said.

The Red Wings bounced back from a 5-4 overtime loss to Buffalo on Saturday and defeated the New York Rangers, 2-1, on Sunday. The Sabres rallied from a three-goal deficit to the disappointment of Detroit coach Todd McLellan, who felt his team didn't make smart decisions.

The Red Wings had a large advantage in shots on goal on Sunday 42-19 and Lucas Raymond scored the game-winner with less than four minutes to go.

"Really good response," McLellan said. "We took one on the chin and we were looking for some of that resilience and saw it in our group. That was our best overall team game for a full 60 minutes. We checked for our chances, didn't have to play with a lot of carelessness or recklessness and found a way. We used every minute we had to win a game. I'm happy for our group. It's a positive sign."

Raymond circled around the Rangers net and scored from the slot. He also assisted on Detroit's other goal and now has seven assists in the last four games.

"It was big, just to bounce back from ," Raymond said. "This was our most complete game in a long time, and everyone contributed in their own way. It was a big win for us, for sure."

Detroit has two more home games this week against the New York Islanders on Thursday and Columbus on Saturday.

The Red Wings have won the past three meetings against Seattle.

