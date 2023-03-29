Revving up for redemption, Mercedes technical director Mike Elliott confident to make a comeback in 2023 F1 championship

Today Mercedes technical director Mike Elliott stated that they are confident to get the Silver Arrows back in the 2023 Championship track even after a stolid start. Mike Elliott replaced James Allison as technical director in April 2021

After the disappointment at opening two races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia where Mercedes sit third in the 2023 team championship, falling behind their customer team Aston Martin.

Despite the wily start and public comments from team head Toto Wolf, Mike furnished reason for optimism as they head to Australia this week. While Elliott admitted that Bahrain was a reality slap for Mercedes and dismayed for the whole team.

Though he is quite confident that the Brackley-based factory is working hard to get the Silver Arrows back in the fight. Elliott said, “We are seeing some of the progress come through already that will be enough to get us back into this fight. Meanwhile all we can do is just keep pushing our limits. I am really happy with the team's current attitude.”

As F1 returns to Europe in May, many teams are expected to major updates but Melbourne will be a small step for Mercedes. “For now our main aim is to continue the learning process. We have only had two races and it’s difficult to bend from that. But our priority is keep trying and keep moving forward. ”, said Elliott. He also added, “Let’s hope that we can make our way one step forward and get more competitive.”

On the other side in front of the press Team head of Red Bull Christian Horner showed optimism towards the Silver arrows stating that he is sure Mercedes will sort out their issues and will drift on the track. “It’s just the start of the season. It’s a 23 race calendar, we have done two races and we did great in Bahrain and Saudi. But I am sure they will resolve their issue. ”