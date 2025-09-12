Yulimar Rojas is back after a 17-month injury lay-off and has fired a warning to her triple jump rivals at the world championships in Tokyo as she seeks a fifth title. Rojas targets fifth world triple jump title on injury return

The 29-year-old Venezuelan, who holds the world record of 15.74 metres, has been sidelined with an achilles tendon injury she sustained in April 2024.

"I feel very good," said Rojas, who won Olympic gold at the Covid-delayed Tokyo Games in 2021.

"I'm physically and mentally ready," she told AFP in an interview.

"I'm eager. I feel very motivated and excited to be here in Tokyo, which is always a special place for me.

"It's a place that gives me the opportunity to return to a championship, which after this wait is already something huge for me. I'm going to try to do it in the best way possible."

Rojas's rehabilitation will finish somewhat symbolically on Tuesday, the day of qualifications, with the final to be held two days later.

"It's true that this time is a little different for me. I've had a year with quite a few ups and downs in my recovery," she admitted.

"I feel like I'm in a good place in my career, with more maturity, more desire, with an extra push to try to retain my title.

"And I also have the necessary experience to be able to get here and make it a reality. I'm still the same Yulimar, with the same desire as always, with the same goal and the same enthusiasm.

"But above all, I feel experienced and mature. I came here to give it my all."

- Eclipse coach Pedroso -

On her day, Rojas is untouchable in her event, but in her absence a host of other jumpers have risen to the top of the podium.

The discipline, she said, was in a healthy state.

"The triple jump has remained at its best," she said, naming Cuba's Leyanis Perez and Liadagmis Povea, and Dominica's reigning Olympic champion Thea LaFond as rivals to be reckoned with.

"Above all, my biggest rival is myself," Rojas added. "I've always kept in mind that my strongest rival is myself. It's my mind, what I can do and what I can achieve. That's the most important thing.

"You have to respect your rivals because they have the ability to achieve a good jump, but I have to have confidence. If Yulimar is there, it's sure to make it a great competition."

The city of Tokyo, she said, brought back "very good memories".

"It's a magical place which is very important to me because of everything I achieved at the Olympic Games four years ago," she said.

"I'm very focused, very concentrated. I'm also calm because I know that when the day comes, I'm going to do very well because I feel prepared for this."

Also up for grabs will be crowing rights over her Cuban coach Ivan Pedroso, the 2000 Olympic long jump gold medallist who also won four world outdoor titles.

A fifth triple jump title "is definitely one of my biggest challenges", Rojas said.

"I've had the break due to injury, but that hasn't dampened my desire to go for this big goal.

"He knows I'm very close and he's also very excited about it. Tokyo is a great place to continue winning titles and try to surpass him.

"It'll be tough, but I'm on my way and I can achieve it."

dr/lp/pst

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.