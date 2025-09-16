Women's Rugby World Cup chiefs have defended the decision not to punish flanker Axelle Berthoumieu during France's match against Ireland over a biting incident, saying such cases are "notoriously difficult" to assess. Rugby World Cup chiefs defend handling of Berthoumieu biting incident

Berthoumieu, 25, was subsequently banned for 12 matches after biting Ireland's Aoife Wafer in Sunday's quarter-final win in Exeter, meaning she will miss the rest of the tournament.

The player, who was cited for foul play after the game, accepted she had committed a red-card offence but is appealing against the length of the suspension, with a verdict expected on Tuesday.

France received three yellow cards in the match but won a thrilling contest 18-13.

Les Bleues were 13-0 behind at Sandy Park at the time of the biting offence, when a red card might have swung the game decisively in Ireland's favour.

Ireland captain Sam Monaghan said she raised the incident with the referee, but no action was taken at the time.

A World Rugby statement said: "In reviewing the matter live the TMO was unable to determine clear and obvious foul play."

Replays of the incident were broadcast on the BBC and shared on social media, prompting widespread criticism over the lack of real-time action.

But competition director Yvonne Nolan told a media briefing on Tuesday that the process had been followed.

"One thing that I would say is that these types of incidents are notoriously difficult to deal with in-game," she said, in response to a question by AFP.

"So I recognise that people will review screenshots and so on, and they'll have their own views."

Nolan, a former Ireland international, warned against jumping to conclusions unless the evidence was categorical.

"I don't think I've ever seen a biting incident being dealt with in-game," she said.

"They almost always require additional information after the game. So that usually includes interviews with the player. It includes ruling out things like accidental contact and so on.

"They also need to establish the force of the contact. So a detailed statement from the player is typically needed. Sometimes even dental evidence becomes relevant."

France co-captain Manae Feleu is also set to miss the semi-final against tournament favourites England after being handed a three-match ban for a dangerous tackle. She has appealed the decision.

jdg/jw/pb

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.