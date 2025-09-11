MELBOURNE, Sept 11 - Flyhalf Tom Lynagh and centre Len Ikitau have been ruled out of Australia's Rugby Championship test against Argentina in Sydney on Saturday in a blow for the Wallabies. Rugby-Injured Lynagh, Ikitau scratched from Wallabies squad v Argentina

Lynagh is nursing a hamstring strain following the last-gasp 28-24 win over the Pumas in Townsville, while Ikitau has a laceration on his knee that had failed to heal enough to take the field on Saturday, Rugby Australia said in a media release on Thursday.

Tane Edmed will wear the number 10 jersey for the first time in place of the luckless Lynagh, who missed the South Africa tour with concussion.

With bullocking midfielder Ikitau sidelined, Hunter Paisami will play his first Wallabies test of the season at inside centre.

Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt has made four changes to the starting 15 but only one unforced, with veteran prop James Slipper restored to the front row for his 149th test cap in place of Tom Robertson.

Jeremy Williams returns to the starting second row alongside Tom Hooper, with Nick Frost being managed due to a tight back.

Australia are second on the Rugby Championship table, a point behind New Zealand, who meet third-placed South Africa in Wellington on Saturday.

Argentina, who beat New Zealand at home in Buenos Aires, are fourth but level with South Africa on five points, four behind the Australians.

“While managing injuries is always a challenge, we’re excited to have some fresh bodies who have been training hard with the group for a number of weeks and are keen to contribute," Schmidt said in a statement.

"Argentina led for the whole game in Townsville until the very end and we’re very aware of the threat they’ll pose on Saturday afternoon.

"We’ll need to be better than we were last week."

Team: 15-Andrew Kellaway, 14-Max Jorgensen, 13-Joseph Suaalii, 12-Hunter Paisami, 11-Corey Toole, 10-Tane Edmed, 9-Nic White, 8-Harry Wilson , 7-Fraser McReight, 6-Rob Valetini, 5-Tom Hooper, 4-Jeremy Williams, 3-Taniela Tupou, 2-Billy Pollard, 1-James Slipper

Replacements: 16-Josh Nasser, 17-Angus Bell, 18-Zane Nonggorr, 19-Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 20-Carlo Tizzano, 21-Tate McDermott, 22-James O’Connor, 23-Filipo Daugunu.

