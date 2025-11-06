PARIS -France have named a new halfback pairing with Nolann Le Garrec starting alongside Romain Ntamack for Saturday’s test against South Africa at the Stade de France, with captain Antoine Dupont still unavailable after a knee ligament injury. Rugby-Le Garrec and Ntamack pair up for France against South Africa

France coach Fabien Galthie said South Africa were “the best team in the world” as his side prepare to meet the world champions at the venue where the Springboks knocked them out of the 2023 World Cup.

Ntamack, who said the impact of the World Cup quarter-final defeat had “gone well beyond the 23 players who were on the field that day”, will steer the backline with Le Garrec, who comes in for Dupont.

In Dupont’s absence, centre Gael Fickou will captain the side. France have also gone for a 6–2 split on the bench in anticipation of a physical contest.

The most notable omission is number eight Gregory Alldritt, making way for Lyon’s Mickael Guillard who impressed on the July tour when he was twice voted man of the match by French staff.

Props Baptiste Erdocio and Regis Montagne , also rewarded for that tour, will start.

Team:

15-Thomas Ramos, 14-Damian Penaud, 13-Pierre-Louis Barassi, 12-Gael Fickou , 11-Louis Bielle-Biarrey, 10-Romain Ntamack, 9-Nolann Le Garrec, 8-Mickael Guillard, 7-Paul Boudehent, 6-Anthony Jelonch, 5-Emmanuel Meafou, 4-Thibaud Flament, 3-Regis Montagne, 2-Julien Marchand, 1-Baptiste Erdocio.

Replacements: 16-Guillaume Cramont, 17-Jean-Baptiste Gros, 18-Dorian Aldegheri, 19-Romain Taofifenua, 20-Hugo Auradou, 21-Oscar Jegou, 22-Maxime Lucu, 23-Nicolas Depoortere

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.