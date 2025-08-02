Search
Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap ‘trying again’ less than a month after announcing separation: ‘Sometimes, distance…’

Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap are “trying again” less than a month after announcing their separation. 

Days after announcing her separation from husband Parupalli Kashyap, India badminton star Saina Nehwal shared a picture with him on Instagram, saying the duo are "trying again" to make it work. The 35-year-old Saina Nehwal, who won a medal for the country at the Olympics, shared a picture with Kashyap with a beautiful backdrop of the sea and mountains.

Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap are “trying again” less than a month after announcing separation. (Saina Nehwal - Instagram)
“Sometimes distance teaches you the value of presence. Here we are—trying again," she wrote as the caption.

Last month, Saina Nehwal stunned one and all as she announced her separation from husband Kashyap. It must be mentioned that the duo have been together for more than six years. Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap got hitched in 2018.

“Life takes us in different directions sometimes. After much thought and consideration, Kashyap Parupalli and I have decided to part ways. We’re choosing peace, growth, and healing for ourselves and each other. I am grateful for the memories and wish nothing but the best moving forward. Thank you for understanding and respecting our privacy during this time," Nehwal had said on Instagram.

Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap both rose through the ranks at the Pullela Gopichand academy in Hyderabad. Saina is viewed as a long-time pioneer of Indian badminton, having won a bronze medal at the Olympics and also attained the number one ranking.

Saina Nehwal won the Arjuna Award in 2009 and the Khel Ratna Award in 2010. She continues to remain the only Indian female shuttler to have held the world No.1 ranking.

On the other hand, Kashyap became a household name after winning a gold medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games. He had also won the bronze medal in the 2010 edition of the Games.

He was the first Indian male shuttler to make it to the quarterfinals of the Olympic Games, achieving the feat in the 2012 London Olympics.

