Spurs light up court with record-breaking 3-pointers, crushing Magic 132-114

In a scintillating display of shooting, the San Antonio Spurs set a new franchise record with 22 3-pointers as they cruised to a comfortable 132-114 win over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday.

The Spurs were led by a fantastic performance from Jeremy Sochan, who racked up 29 points and 11 rebounds. Zach Collins added 25 points, while Doug McDermott and Devonte' Graham chipped in with 15 points apiece. Keita Bates-Diop scored 14, and Devin Vassell added 10.

San Antonio played without two injured starters in Keldon Johnson and Tre Jones, but it didn't seem to matter as they shot a blistering 54.5% from the floor and an incredible 58.6% on 3-pointers through the first three quarters.

Orlando had no answer for the Spurs' shooting barrage, despite Paolo Banchero's impressive 27-point display. Wendell Carter Jr. added 16 points and 10 rebounds, while Cole Anthony scored 14 points, Markelle Fultz 13, Jalen Suggs and Moritz Wagner 12 apiece, and Franz Wagner 11.

After leading by six at halftime, the Spurs continued their onslaught in the second half, taking a 98-89 lead heading into the final period. Orlando made a valiant attempt to get back into the game, but San Antonio responded with a 7-0 run to seal the win.

San Antonio used a 9-0 run early in the first period to take an 11-8 lead, and they never looked back, pushing their advantage to 38-29 after the first 12 minutes of play.

Orlando fought back in the second quarter, cutting the deficit to just three points, thanks to Moritz Wagner's 3-pointer and Jalen Suggs' driving layup. However, the Spurs responded with a Zach Collins 3-pointer to take a 67-61 lead at halftime.

The first half was an offensive exhibition, with both teams shooting over 50% from the floor. However, the difference was San Antonio's 10 of 18 shooting from beyond the arc, compared to Orlando's 6 of 15.

The win was the Spurs' second in their last three games, and it was a statement of intent from a team that's looking to make a push for the playoffs. With performances like this, the San Antonio Spurs could be a force to be reckoned with in the second half of the season.