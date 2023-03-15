Washington Wizards cast a spell on Detroit Pistons with dominant 117-97 victory, move up in Eastern Conference standings

The Washington Wizards dominated the Detroit Pistons with a 117-97 victory on Tuesday night, snapping their three-game losing streak. The Wizards led by 22 points in the first quarter, even without Kyle Kuzma on the court, and never looked back. Detroit's Killian Hayes managed to lead the team with 20 points, but it was no match for Bradley Beal's 36-point game.

This win moves Washington (32-37) ahead of Chicago (31-36) for the final play-in spot in the Eastern Conference, and the Pistons (19-50) remain in last place. Detroit had just snapped an 11-game skid by beating Indiana on Monday, but the Wizards made it clear they were not going to be the next victim.

Rookie Johnny Davis, a lottery pick for the Wizards who had played in only 14 games, scored a career-high 11 points in 18:32. Rodney McGruder also added 16 points, going 4 of 9 from long distance. In his last five games, McGruder has made 15 of 27 three-point attempts.

Detroit played without several players due to injuries and health protocols, including Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Cade Cunningham, Isaiah Stewart, Isaiah Livers, Marvin Bagley III, Hamidou Diallo, and Alec Burks. The Wizards went 37 of 53 from 2-point range for the game, showing their dominance inside the arc.

Next, the Pistons will host the Denver Nuggets on Thursday, while the Wizards will travel to Cleveland to face the Cavaliers on Friday.

Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Charlotte Hornets for the second time in three days

Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (3) looks to pass as he is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers guard Raul Neto (19) during the second half at the Spectrum Center.(USA TODAY Sports)

In other NBA action on Tuesday, the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Charlotte Hornets for the second time in three days with a 120-104 win. Evan Mobley led the way with 26 points, while Cedi Osman scored 24 points off the bench. The Hornets struggled to find their rhythm offensively, turning the ball over 22 times and allowing the Cavaliers to score 35 points off turnovers.

The loss was Charlotte's third straight, dropping their home record to 11-27. Kelly Oubre Jr. had 28 points, and Terry Rozier added 22 points and 10 assists for the Hornets. The Cavaliers played without All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell and center Jarrett Allen, who were both out due to injuries.

The Cavs have now won five of their last six games, moving them into fourth place in the Eastern Conference, just 3 1/2 games behind the Philadelphia 76ers. They will host the Sixers on Wednesday night, while the Hornets will host them on Friday night.

Also read | Bulls seek third straight win against King's high-scoring offense

Games ahead

Cavaliers: Host Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

Pistons: Host Denver on Thursday night.

Hornets: Host Philadelphia on Friday night.

Wizards: At Cleveland on Friday night.