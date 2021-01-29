Saurabh wins gold, Manu bronze in Asian Online Shooting Championships
- Saurabh Chaudhary shot 588 to win gold medal in 10m air pistol event, while Manu Bhaker scored 578 in the same event to finish with bronze medal.
Saurabh Chaudhary shot 588 to win gold medal in 10m air pistol event at the Asian Online Shooting Championship on Friday.
India’s Sarabjot Singh finished third with a score of 582 winning bronze, while Abhishek Verma came 4th scoring 581 in the qualification. The silver medal went to Javad Foroughi of Iran (587). There were 46 shooters in fray and positions were determined based on qualification scores.
Chaudhary lodged high scores of 100, 99, 97, 97, 97, 98 in the qualification.
In 10m air pistol women’s event, Manu Bhaker scored 578 to finish with bronze medal. Iran’s Haniyeh Rostamiyan (580) and Sebghatollahi Golnoush (579) won gold and silver medals respectively. The other two Indian shooters in fray Yashaswini Deswal finished 8th scoring 572, while Annu Raj Singh came 21st (560) in the field of 44 competitors.
The Indians were participating in the online competition from the Karni Singh Range here.
