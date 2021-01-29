IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Others / Saurabh wins gold, Manu bronze in Asian Online Shooting Championships
Indian shooters competing at Asian Online Shooting Championships at the Karni Singh Range. (HT Image)
Indian shooters competing at Asian Online Shooting Championships at the Karni Singh Range. (HT Image)
others

Saurabh wins gold, Manu bronze in Asian Online Shooting Championships

  • Saurabh Chaudhary shot 588 to win gold medal in 10m air pistol event, while Manu Bhaker scored 578 in the same event to finish with bronze medal.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 11:30 PM IST

Saurabh Chaudhary shot 588 to win gold medal in 10m air pistol event at the Asian Online Shooting Championship on Friday.

India’s Sarabjot Singh finished third with a score of 582 winning bronze, while Abhishek Verma came 4th scoring 581 in the qualification. The silver medal went to Javad Foroughi of Iran (587). There were 46 shooters in fray and positions were determined based on qualification scores.

Chaudhary lodged high scores of 100, 99, 97, 97, 97, 98 in the qualification.

In 10m air pistol women’s event, Manu Bhaker scored 578 to finish with bronze medal. Iran’s Haniyeh Rostamiyan (580) and Sebghatollahi Golnoush (579) won gold and silver medals respectively. The other two Indian shooters in fray Yashaswini Deswal finished 8th scoring 572, while Annu Raj Singh came 21st (560) in the field of 44 competitors.

The Indians were participating in the online competition from the Karni Singh Range here.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
manu bhaker saurabh chaudhary
app
Close
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne, Australia, January 14, 2018. Tennis balls are pictured in front of the Australian Open logo before the tennis tournament. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne, Australia, January 14, 2018. Tennis balls are pictured in front of the Australian Open logo before the tennis tournament. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo(REUTERS)
tennis

2 test positive for COVID-19 in Australian Open qualifying

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 08:00 AM IST
Tennis Australia confirmed in a statement there’d been two positive tests at the tournament and both men had been transferred to a government-run medi-hotel, where strict quarantine procedures were in place.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Tennys Sandgren(REUTERS)
File photo of Tennys Sandgren(REUTERS)
tennis

Sandgren allowed to board Australian Open flight despite positive test

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 12:34 PM IST
Sandgren said on Twitter he had tested positive in November and returned another positive test on Monday and might not be able to board the flight, one of 15 carrying players and coaching staff to the first Grand Slam of the year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Semi Final - Manchester United v Manchester City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - January 6, 2021 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks dejected after the match Pool via REUTERS/Peter Powell/File photo(Pool via REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Semi Final - Manchester United v Manchester City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - January 6, 2021 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks dejected after the match Pool via REUTERS/Peter Powell/File photo(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Man United and Liverpool to meet in 4th round of FA Cup

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:02 AM IST
They are currently the top two in the Premier League. Between them they have won 19 FA Cups.
READ FULL STORY
Close
DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: John Isner of the United States serves against Sebastian Korda of the United States.(AFP)
DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: John Isner of the United States serves against Sebastian Korda of the United States.(AFP)
tennis

Isner says he'll skip Australian Open because of COVID-19

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:57 AM IST
Isner, a former top 10 player now ranked 25th, lost to Korda 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Korda and American Christian Harrison each won playing in his first career quarterfinal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Ham's manager David Moyes walks on the pitch at the end of the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Stockport County and West Ham United at Edgeley Park in Stockport, England, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. (Martin Rickett/Pool via AP)(AP)
West Ham's manager David Moyes walks on the pitch at the end of the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Stockport County and West Ham United at Edgeley Park in Stockport, England, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. (Martin Rickett/Pool via AP)(AP)
football

West Ham squeeze past non-league Stockport 1-0 in FA Cup

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:00 AM IST
It earned West Ham a home match against third-tier Doncaster in the fourth round.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of Indian badminton player PV Sindhu.(Twitter)
Photo of Indian badminton player PV Sindhu.(Twitter)
badminton

India shuttlers look to shake off pandemic blues

By Sandip Sikdar
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 10:31 PM IST
  • PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth are among players who will feature in the three-leg Asia Series.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Sofia Kenin(AP)
File image of Sofia Kenin(AP)
tennis

Kenin and Svitolina lose in Abu Dhabi Open quarterfinals

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 09:59 PM IST
  • Kenin lost to ninth-seeded Maria Sakkari 2-6, 6-2, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. Svitolina lost to unseeded Russian Veronika Kudermetova 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (3).
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Paris St Germain's Neymar(REUTERS)
File photo of Paris St Germain's Neymar(REUTERS)
football

Back from injury, Neymar resumes training with PSG

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 08:50 PM IST
Neymar has been sidelined since he was taken off on a stretcher in stoppage time on Dec. 13 when PSG lost at home to Lyon 1-0 in the French league.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of former Minardi Formula One driver Adrian Campos(Twitter)
Photo of former Minardi Formula One driver Adrian Campos(Twitter)
others

Team owner and former F1 driver Adrian Campos dies at 60

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:07 PM IST
Campos Racing, who have teams in the Formula Two and Three support series, said in a statement on Thursday that their founder had passed away from "sudden coronary disease".
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anirban Lahiri (USA TODAY Sports)
Anirban Lahiri (USA TODAY Sports)
others

Anirban Lahiri looks to minimise errors ahead of Farmers Insurance Open

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:41 PM IST
The Indian star made the cut at the Sony Open in Hawaii but had a disappointing outing at The American Express where he missed the halfway cut by one stroke. Both times, he looked promising at the start only to see that advantage thrown away with some errors.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Olympic Symbol in the Odaiba section in Tokyo: File Photo(AP)
Olympic Symbol in the Odaiba section in Tokyo: File Photo(AP)
others

Athletes want their chance to shine at Tokyo Games

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 08:03 PM IST
The Games were postponed last year on safety grounds as the COVID-19 pandemic spread around the world and the threat to the health of athletes and the local community is still the major stumbling block to the Olympics going ahead.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sports facility at SAI, New Delhi(Twitter)
Sports facility at SAI, New Delhi(Twitter)
others

Facilities at CEOs will be at par with three-star hotels: SAI

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:23 PM IST
This was decided during the 54th governing body meeting of the SAI, which took place on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of former Minardi Formula One driver Adrian Campos(Twitter)
Photo of former Minardi Formula One driver Adrian Campos(Twitter)
others

Team owner and former F1 driver Adrian Campos dies at 60

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 02:59 PM IST
Campos Racing, who have teams in the Formula Two and Three support series, said in a statement on Thursday that their founder had passed away from "sudden coronary disease".
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dana White with Conor McGregor. (Via Reuters)
Dana White with Conor McGregor. (Via Reuters)
others

If we can find one of the baddest dudes in the world and he is Indian: UFC boss

By YASH BHATI
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 03:24 PM IST
  • Several big companies are looking at India as a big market for their sports. Football clubs from Europe are signing deals with Indian clubs, professional wrestling giants WWE have made special plans for the country, and now UFC is also looking to go big with India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IOC President, Thomas Bach, hosts the first Executive Board meeting for 2021 at the Olympic House in Lausanne, Switzerland January 27, 2021. Greg Martin/IOC/Handout via REUTERS(REUTERS)
IOC President, Thomas Bach, hosts the first Executive Board meeting for 2021 at the Olympic House in Lausanne, Switzerland January 27, 2021. Greg Martin/IOC/Handout via REUTERS(REUTERS)
others

Olympic chief Bach calls for 'patience' over Tokyo Games

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:27 PM IST
"We just have to ask for patience and understanding, is the main message," Bach said after an executive board meeting of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP