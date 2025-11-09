Servo Masters golf to mark its silver jubilee

New Delhi: The upcoming Servo Masters in Digboi, part of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) tour, will mark the 25th edition of the event, making it one of the longest running golfing events in the country. The event will take place from November 18-21 at the Digboi Golf Course in Assam, one of India’s oldest courses that was laid in 1916. Yuvraj Sandhu is the current leader of PGTI Order of Merit. (PGTI)

Affiliated to PGTI since the latter’s inception in 2006, it will also be the highest prize money edition for the event, hitting the ₹1 crore mark for the first time. Last year, the tournament had a prize purse of ₹85 lakh.

As per the PGTI entry list, 117 professionals have registered for the event, including Bangladesh’s Jamal Hossain, the defending champion. This being the 25th edition of the tournament, the best of domestic pros are expected to turn up. Yuvraj Sandhu currently leads the PGTI Order of Merit with four wins in 13 starts.

Sandhu has made the cut in ten tournaments and made the cut in nine. With just six tournaments to go this season on the PGTI tour, Sandhu looks well placed to top the Order of Merit and earn his card for the DP World Tour next year.

“The 25th IndianOil SERVO Masters Golf is a profound milestone that goes beyond a sporting contest. It is a powerful celebration of the enduring legacy shared between IndianOil and the historic Digboi Golf Links. As the longest-running event on the PGTI circuit, this silver jubilee edition reaffirms IndianOil’s deep, decades-long commitment to the North-East and our nation-first philosophy,” IOCL chairman Arvindar Singh Sahney said here on Saturday.