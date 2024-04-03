Shane Bieber pitches shutout ball for second straight start as Guardians beat Mariners 5-2

SEATTLE — Shane Bieber pitched six scoreless innings for the second straight start, leading the Cleveland Guardians over the Seattle Mariners 5-2 on Tuesday night. HT Image

Bieber , the 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner, struck out nine, walked none and threw 55 of 83 pitches for strikes. He allowed six hits and didn't permit a runner past second base.

In his last season before becoming eligible for free agency, the 28-year-old right-hander has yielded 10 hits in 12 innings with 20 strikeouts and one walk.

Emmanuel Clase pitched a one-hit ninth for his second save.

Bo Naylor hit a two-run homer in the fifth off Luis Castillo , who gave up four runs and 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings. Castillo has a 6.75 ERA, allowing eight runs and 16 hits in 10 2/3 innings.

Naylor is 4 for 7 in the first two games of the series.

Will Brennan hit an RBI single in the fourth, Steven Kwan bunted for a single in the fifth as third baseman Josh Rojas threw past first for an error that allowed Brayan Rocchio to score and Tyler Freeman hit a sacrifice fly in the seventh for a 5-0 lead.

Rojas hit a run-scoring grounder in the bottom half and J.P. Crawford had an RBI grounder.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cleveland: LHP Sam Hentges hasn’t thrown a bullpen session yet but will in the next few days according to manager Stephen Vogt. … RHP Gavin Williams had a bullpen session on Monday and will head to the Arizona training complex.

UP NEXT

Cleveland LHP Logan Allen will pitch Wednesday to close out the series against Seattle’s RHP George Kirby .

