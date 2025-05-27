Shellshocked D Gukesh resigns after huge blunder in time scramble vs Magnus Carlsen - Watch moment which led to defeat

D Gukesh was humbled by Magnus Carlsen in Stavanger at the Norway Chess 2025, losing his first round match to the World No. 1. It was the first time the pair met in classical chess since Gukesh became the World Chess Champion, and the face-off was an entertaining affair. It looked the match would end in a draw, but a massive blunder by Gukesh saw the Indian GM resign in a time scramble. D Gukesh resigned against Magnus Carlsen after a huge blunder.(Twitter)

Down to 10 seconds, Gukesh had to check Carlsen with the rook, and it was the only move. But he made a massive mistake, checking Carlsen with the Queen and it changed the tide totally to the Norwegian’s favour. Gukesh was playing with black pieces and Carlsen with white.

Here is the video of D Gukesh’s huge blunder against Magnus Carlsen:

Carlsen used his usual tricks right from the start, and tried to use a trap against Gukesh early on. But the Indian GM didn’t fall for it, neutralising i by the 11th move. But Carlsen was mainly in control, winning the game, which laster for over four hours and 56 moves.

Meanwhile, Arjun Erigaisi impressed in the opening round, defeating Chinese GM Wei Yi in the Armageddon after the two agreed to a draw.

Playing with black, Erigaisi was aggressive right from the start, taking the match to a draw. In the Armageddon, the white gets 10 minutes and black has seven. But Erigaisi overcame that with ease, beating Yi and clinching 1.5 points. Meanwhile, Yi has one point.

Each player earns three points for a win in the classical format in Norway Chess, while a draw gives them a point each, and a win in Armageddon gives 0.5 points.

Gukesh will be extremely disappointed, especially after putting Carlsen under pressure in the opening stages. The Norwegian even visited the confession booth, revealing that he wasn’t prepared for a certain move by the Indian GM.