New Delhi, The Athletics Federation of India has announced that any athlete who does not turn up without valid reason after making entry at the National Senior Athletics Federation Cup to be held in Ranchi from May 22-25 could be barred from taking part in the subsequent event. Skipping Fed Cup without valid reason after making entry could lead to bar from later events: AFI

Over the years, the AFI has been facing the problem of athletes entering their names for their events but not turning up during competitions apparently due to fear that they may be dope-tested by the National Anti-Doping Agency or due to other reasons, leading to very few competing in a particular event.

"If any athlete fails to participate after sending the entry without any valid reason, he/she may not be allowed to take part in any subsequent event. The Federation has the right to reject any entry without assigning any reason," the AFI said in a recent circular regarding the Federation Cup.

Moreover, only those athletes who have taken part in at least two competitions organised directly by the AFI during the year will be allowed to participate in the Federation Cup.

Meanwhile, the AFI also said that athletes who have completed serving their suspension periods can submit proof of performances achieved during the period of one year preceding the date on which such ineligibility was imposed if they want to compete in National Championships.

"... regarding performance requirements for participation in National Championships, it is hereby clarified that athletes who were subjected to sanctions imposed by the Athletics Federation of India and/or Anti-Doping Agencies, and who have since completed their period of ineligibility and are now eligible to participate, may upload and submit proof of performances achieved during the period of one year preceding the date on which such ineligibility was imposed," the AFI said.

"This provision is intended to ensure that bona fide performances recorded prior to the commencement of the ineligibility period are duly considered, subject to verification.

"It is further clarified that once an athlete resumes participation in competitions after the expiry of the ineligibility period, only performances achieved thereafter shall be taken into account for eligibility and participation in subsequent competitions."

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